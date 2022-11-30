After storms Ian and Nicole battered Florida, hurricane season for 2022 ends quietly

MIAMI -- The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended Wednesday.

This year's hurricane season produced 14 named storms, of which eight became hurricanes and two intensified to major hurricanes with winds reaching 111 mph or greater.

In an average season, we typically have 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

A look back at the 2022 hurricane season that produced storms Ian and Nicole. CBS 4

NOAA's Hurricane Season forecast had called for 14 to 31 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.

In comparison, meteorologists at Colorado State University had forecast 20 named storms, 10 Hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

There were three hurricane landfalls along the coast of the U.S. mainland.

Hurricane Ian first made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Cayo Costa, Florida on Sept. 28.

With max sustained winds of 150 mph, Hurricane Ian tied for the fifth strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian produced catastrophic storm surge and flooding along the southwest coast of Florida.

A look at the list of named storms that formed in 2022. CBS 4

Then Ian then made a second landfall as a Category 1 in Georgetown, South Carolina.

And Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach on Nov. 10th.

The storm devastated parts of Florida's east coast and caused severe beach erosion. Nicole marked the third November Hurricane to strike Florida.

Hurricane Fiona made landfall outside of the mainland U.S. as a Category 1 near Punta Tocon, Puerto Rico.

It was a unique season defined by a rare mid-season pause in storms. After a quiet period in August, the tropics became very active in September with seven named storms, including the two major hurricanes, Fiona and Ian.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins again on June 1st, 2023.