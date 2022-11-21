After several weeks of increases, Florida gas prices are falling

MIAMI - Florida gas prices are falling as millions prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving.

AAA forecasts 2.9 million Floridians will travel for the holiday weekend, nearly 2.7 million (91%) of them will drive.

Pump prices already dropped 10 cents per gallon last week. On Monday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.46 per gallon. That's 10 cents per gallon more than what Thanksgiving travelers paid last year. The most expensive Thanksgiving gas price on record was $3.46 per gallon in 2013.

Based on current trends, it's possible the state average could dip below last year's levels by Thanksgiving day.

"Florida drivers may have something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Prices at the pump are likely to drop through the holiday weekend. Gas prices could ultimately fall 20-30 cents per gallon. The downturn is being driven by strong refinery output, which led to a big gain in gasoline supplies."

In Miami-Dade on Monday, the average was $3.49 a gallon and in Fort Lauderdale, it was $3.50 a gallon. While on the high side for the state, it's still a lot better than the national average of $3.66 a gallon

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.65), Gainesville ($3.57), Naples ($3.55)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.20), Panama City ($3.22), Pensacola ($3.23)

Florida Gas Price Overview

Monday's Avg. Price - $3.46 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank - About $52 (15 gallons)

2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)

All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)