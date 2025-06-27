Watch CBS News
Actor William Levy to participate in diversion program following last April's arrest

/ CBS Miami

Cuban-American actor William Levy will participate in misdemeanor diversion program
Cuban-American actor William Levy will participate in misdemeanor diversion program 00:27

Cuban-American actor William Levy will participate in the state's misdemeanor diversion program following his arrest earlier this year in Weston.

Levy, whose real name is William Gutierrez, was taken into custody by the Broward Sheriff's deputies on April 15 after they responded to a disturbance at Baires Grill, located in the 2200 block of Weston Road.

Levy was issued a trespass warning by the restaurant's manager in the presence of deputies and ordered multiple times to leave the premises. When he refused to comply, he was arrested for trespassing after warning and disorderly intoxication, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the arrest report, Levy was "highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance inside the restaurant." 

Speaking to reporters after his release from jail, Levy said "I had a few drinks obviously, but I was not intoxicated."

Levy needs to sign up for the diversion program by next Monday. The program offers first-time misdemeanor offenders an opportunity to avoid a criminal record by completing specific requirements.

Levy's next court date is July 11 to confirm he will participate in the program.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Levy is known for his roles in telenovelas and his more recent appearances in English-language television and film, including Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016), Addicted (2014) and Montecristo (2023), according to the IMDB.com.

