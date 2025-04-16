911 call released in William Levy arrest at South Florida restaurant

A newly released 911 call is shedding light on the events leading up to actor William Levy's arrest at a Weston restaurant on Monday night.

The calls were made from Baires Grill, where a restaurant worker told the operator, "There are two drunks. They won't leave or pay the check. I tried to give them a discount — they got more aggressive."

According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff's Office, Levy was "highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance" and refused multiple commands to leave the premises.

The actor spent the night in jail and was released Tuesday after posting a $500 bond.

Levy has denied being intoxicated, saying he was trying to break up an argument when he was handcuffed. He said surveillance video from inside the restaurant will back up his account.

Levy rose to fame through telenovelas after moving to the U.S. from Cuba as a teenager and later appeared in American TV shows and films, including Dancing with the Stars.