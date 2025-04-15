Watch CBS News
Actor William Levy arrested in Broward on disorderly intoxication, records show

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is a managing editor for the South at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami and CBS Texas.
Sergio Candido,
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami.
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Cuban American actor William Levy was arrested Monday in Weston on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing in an occupied structure, according to Broward County jail records.

Levy, 44, was booked into the Broward Main Jail on April 14 and is currently awaiting trial. During a hearing on Tuesday bond was set at $250 for each count.   

The arrest was carried out by Broward Sheriff's deputies, though specific details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

Levy, known for his roles in telenovelas and his recent appearances in English-language television and film, was being held at the Broward Main Jail. No expected release date or projected sentence has been listed in the jail system as of Tuesday. 

Born in Havana, Cuba, he is also known for known for Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016), Addicted (2014) and Montecristo (2023), according to the IMDB.com.

