Redland Dog Sanctuary takes in abandoned, stray dogs that have no place else to go
MIAMI - For the past few months, animal shelters across South Florida have reported to be at or near capacity.
Morgan Rynor has the story of a man in Redland who is trying to make a difference for dogs who have no other place to go. Newton Siqueira Jr., director of the Redland Dog Sanctuary, and his team take care of up to 170 dogs at a time.
