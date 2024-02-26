Redland Dog Sanctuary takes in abandoned, stray dogs that have no place else to go

Redland man's mission is save as many stray, abandoned dogs as possible

MIAMI - For the past few months, animal shelters across South Florida have reported to be at or near capacity.

Morgan Rynor has the story of a man in Redland who is trying to make a difference for dogs who have no other place to go. Newton Siqueira Jr., director of the Redland Dog Sanctuary, and his team take care of up to 170 dogs at a time.