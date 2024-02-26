Watch CBS News
Local News

Redland Dog Sanctuary takes in abandoned, stray dogs that have no place else to go

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Redland man's mission is save as many stray, abandoned dogs as possible
Redland man's mission is save as many stray, abandoned dogs as possible 04:08

MIAMI - For the past few months, animal shelters across South Florida have reported to be at or near capacity.

Morgan Rynor has the story of a man in Redland who is trying to make a difference for dogs who have no other place to go. Newton Siqueira Jr., director of the Redland Dog Sanctuary, and his team take care of up to 170 dogs at a time. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 11:43 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.