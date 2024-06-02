Sick dog gets abandoned on side of road in El Portal, video shows

Video shows dog being abandoned on side of road in El Portal

MIAMI — A neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous sent CBS News Miami surveillance video of a dog being let out of a car around 2:40 a.m. Friday in a neighborhood.

"I see a dog lying down around there," Jacobo Ramires said.

Ramires first found the dog around 6 a.m. when he was walking his dog. He's never seen a dog in this condition before.

"I thought it was dead," Ramires said. "I was trying to move him to the grass but he wouldn't budge."

He was even more shocked when he saw the surveillance video.

"I don't know how people could do those things," Ramires said.

Neighbors say they called the police, who were unable to take a report, and referred them to Miami-Dade Animal Services. When they called the animal shelter, they were told it was at full capacity.

Miami-Dade Animal Services has not responded to a request for comment.

The dog went to Riley's Pet Rescue. The staff identified him as a French bulldog. They gave him the name S'more. He was groomed and taken to a vet. The president of Riley's Pet Rescue said he likely wouldn't have lasted long on his own.

"We found out he was infested with fleas really bad," said Kaydee Jane of Riley's Pet Rescue. "Our vet told us he is about four years old. He's got some tumors. We got him groomed. We got all of his infestation taken care of."

As a dog owner, Ramires can't believe someone would treat S'more this way.

"If I didn't save him it could have died right? Get hit by a car dehydrated or anything," he said.

S'more has found a temporary foster home and will likely have to go back to the vet. Funds are being raised online for his medical costs.