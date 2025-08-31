Watch CBS News
AAA offers free "Tow to Go" rides over Labor Day Weekend through Tuesday morning

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
AAA has activated its "Tow to Go" program throughout South Florida to keep impaired drivers off the road during the busy Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to AAA, the service will be available through 6 a.m. Tuesday. It provides free, confidential rides for impaired drivers and their vehicles within a 10-mile radius. The program is open to both AAA members and non-members but cannot be scheduled in advance.

AAA cites safety impact, crash statistics

AAA said "Tow to Go" has removed nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from the road since it began more than 25 years ago.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said impaired driving accounts for one-third of all traffic deaths year-round.

Federal statistics cited by AAA show that more than 12,000 people died in alcohol-related crashes in 2023, which averages to one death every 42 minutes.

AAA emphasized that while the program is available, it should be considered a last resort.

The organization urged drivers to plan ahead with designated drivers, rideshare options or by staying overnight where they celebrate.

