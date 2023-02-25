A year after Russian invasion, hundreds gather in Hallandale Beach to stand with Ukraine

HALLANDALE BEACH – A year after the Russian invasion of their homeland, hundreds of Ukrainians gathered outside the Hallandale Beach City Hall Friday night to stand in support of Ukraine.

An equally large rally was held last year, at the same place, as their country came under attack.

Just as it was then, dozens turned into hundreds throughout the evening to stand with Ukraine and to ask for continued support for their cause.

For the many with families in their homeland, they say they're not backing down.

Those at the rally, held their national blue and yellow flags, along with signs.

CBS4 cameras saw them chanting and even holding hands to pray.

The year-long war has devastated swathes of Ukraine, displaced millions, turned Russia into a pariah in the West and, according to Western sources, has caused more than 150,000 casualties on each side.