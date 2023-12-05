A look inside Art Miami's VIP opening party

MIAMI - It was a packed house Tuesday evening at the VIP opening party for Art Miami, now the oldest art fair celebrating 33 years, as a premier contemporary art fair.

Art Miami Director Nick Korniloff says there's a lot to learn at these fairs.

Miami's Rosenfeld Gallery has a Keith Herring painting on a construction barricade for sale for $1. 2 million.

And on the other side, Johnny Depp's art is for sale at a price ranging in price from $190 to $400,000.

Korniloff says this is the week for Miami to shine.

World-renowned artist David Yarrow is known for his shots of wild animals paired with anything and everything.

There is a piece called Once Upon a Time on Wallstreet and Yarrow shot the piece called Ferarri with model Daniela Braga in a Ferrari with a wolf.

I just want to have fun, tell stories and celebrate the wonder of our world and this piece says what a wonder we live in.

As for the many partygoers, many of whom have traveled far and wide, they say having this event in Miami makes for a picture-perfect getaway.

"We live in L.A... the vibe is so sexy here way more sexy. Cool, amazing artists from well-known artists and up-and-coming artists."

The crowd has officially arrived here at Art Miami. It's open to the public Wednesday and all events are on thru Sunday and we'll have more for you, all week long.