70-year-old Riviera Beach man wins $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot

By CBS Miami Team

PALM BEACH – A 70-year-old Riviera Beach man has claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot.

David James chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,263,300.18.

James bought his jackpot-winning ticket from the Publix located at 228 Blue Heron Boulevard East in Riviera Beach.

The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. with an estimated $7.75 million jackpot.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 10:57 AM

