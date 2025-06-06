7 people escape West Park house fire that killed cat

Seven people were able to escape an early morning house fire in West Park that killed the family's cat.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, just after 2:30 a.m. they received a 911 call from a woman who said there was a fire in her home at 5211 SW 24 Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the single story building. They immediately attacked the fire while conducting a search of the residence.

The seven people who live in the home were able to get out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. Unfortunately, BSFR said the family's cat died from smoke inhalation.

The fire was quickly contained and confined to the room where it started, a utility room that housed a washer and dryer.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office.