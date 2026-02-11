Major delays reported on I-595 in Broward after crash involving semi-truck near Davie Road, FHP says

A crash on Interstate 595 westbound near Davie Road has led to major traffic delays in the area, accoding to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Few details have been released, but FHP said the the crash involved an SUV that hit a wall in the westbound lanes on Wednesday morning.

No life-threatening injuries were reported, and crews are in the process of working to remove the crash from the area.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

No other information was released.