5000 Role Models' 30th annual scholarship breakfast honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI BEACH - 5000 Role Models of Excellence strives to position young Black men to become contributing and self-sustaining members of society.

In honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the 30th annual scholarship breakfast was held.

50 Wilson Scholars were inducted into the class of 2023 and several new mentors were also inducted, including CBS Miami General Manager Darryll Green.

"The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project has touched over one million families across this nation," said founder Frederica Wilson.

"They are mentors in our community," she said.

Among the distinguished guests attending the breakfast were, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Prime Minister of the Bahamas Phillip Davis, and actor Omari Hardwick.

Hardwick was tapped as the first-ever National Spokesperson for 5000 Role Models of Excellence. 

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 4:34 PM

