$5,000 reward offered in Travis Turner murder investigation, family pleads for help

MIAMI - On Monday afternoon, the family of murder victim Travis Turner, alongside their attorney, stood outside the place where he took his final breath, asking the public for help and for those responsible to come forward.

"I feel like every bone in my body is broken," shared Travis' mother, Lorraine.

The 29-year-old victim's mother remains shattered after her son was shot and killed inside the VYPZ Lounge, a Lauderdale Lakes nightclub in the early morning of July 4th.

"My son was a good, good child," added his mom.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed patrons running for their lives that morning. Broward Sheriff's deputies told us they arrived and found Turner dead inside the establishment.

"His mother woke up and cooked him breakfast, not knowing that her baby had passed," shared the family's attorney, Jeremy McLymont. "You watched him cry and gasp, watched life ooze out of his body," he added, referring to Turner's killer.

"You took someone innocent, someone good, someone who was the pillar of our family," shared the victim's younger sister Teffanie Turner.

Teffanie told reporters she was supposed to participate in her university graduation. Instead, she buried her brother over the weekend.

"His aspirations were cut short by a cruel act, leaving us to siblings, parents, family, and friends to pick up the pieces and search for answers," said Teffanie. "We will not rest until those responsible are held accountable for their actions and the full weight of the law comes down on this."

The Broward Sheriff's Office tells CBS News Miami that "detectives continue working on this active and ongoing investigation." And there is a reward "of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest."