$40 million in cuts loom over Miami-Dade nonprofits, community programs

Miami-Dade's budget plan to impact charities, non-profits and other community-based organizations

Local charities, nonprofits and community-based organizations across Miami-Dade County could face severe setbacks under Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's proposed 2025-2026 budget, which removes $40 million in funding that many programs rely on to operate.

Leaders warn the cuts could jeopardize services for some of the county's most vulnerable residents.

Behavioral health program at risk

CBS News Miami spoke with one South Florida nonprofit that says its services could be directly impacted by the proposed reductions.

Key Clubhouse of South Florida, a behavioral health organization in northwest Miami-Dade, helps people struggling with mental health challenges build confidence, gain skills and ultimately find employment.

"I was at my lowest. Lowest! And I could not find any way of it," said Saparina Cushion, a member of the Key Clubhouse.

Cushion said her doctor recommended she join the program after back-to-back family deaths left her struggling with her mental health.

"It was hard for me because there were times that I would go into the bathroom and just cry," she said.

Since joining, Cushion has found housing, made progress with her behavioral health, and secured a job.

"The business unit is very fun. I did the attendance—everybody was like, 'Oh my god, you're so fast with the attendance,'" Cushion said.

Employment opportunities could take a hit

Key Clubhouse CEO Deborah Webb said the organization's employment programs would be among the hardest hit if the budget passes as proposed.

"They learn skills. They're with others, so they feel [they're not] alone. It stops isolation and it gives them a purpose," Webb said.

In July, 72 members were employed inside the clubhouse, three participated in transitional employment, 23 in supportive employment, and 11 worked independently.

"I hope that we can restore the CBO funding for all the not-for-profits because it's so important to the folks that have been so vulnerable," Webb said.

Mayor reviewing possible funding solutions

CBS News Miami reached out to Mayor Levine Cava about the proposed cuts. She referred reporters to a memo she sent to commissioners outlining efforts to find funding solutions.

In part, the mayor wrote:

"We are also currently conducting even deeper reviews of departmental budgets to identify any potential additional savings and underutilized allocations that can be redirected."