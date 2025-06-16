4 Miami police internal affairs officers suspended amid drug test investigation, source says

Two police officers, a sergeant and a lieutenant with the Miami Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit have been suspended and placed on administrative leave as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a senior law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the case.

The two officers were relieved after allegedly failing a random drug test, the source said.

The internal investigation focuses on whether the sergeant and lieutenant followed departmental policies designed "to guarantee the integrity of the Miami Police Department remains intact," the source added.

The department has not publicly identified the officers or released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

