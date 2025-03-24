3 sought for damaging Pembroke Park police cruiser, authorities say

Police in Pembroke Park are looking for three people who damaged a police cruiser Sunday afternoon during a street takeover.

Authorities said a crowd of up to 150 people on motorcycles and ATVs gathered in the parking lot of a Racetrac gas station, with several individuals climbing onto a parked police cruiser and causing significant damage.

"They were just jumping up and down on the car, like you see people do," said Al, a bystander waiting for the bus.

Police cruiser vandalized

Deputy Pembroke Park Police Chief Jason Ochoa said the damage to the cruiser, which was being used as a decoy, is estimated at over $1,000. The windshield was cracked and dents were left on the hood and roof from people standing on the vehicle.

"This comes on a weekend when several South Florida cities noticed more street takeovers," Ochoa said. "These individuals, prior to that, were involved in street takeovers, taking intersections, running red lights and they were part of that crew as well."

Recurring street stunts in the area

A woman who wished to remain unidentified provided video showing the same gas station packed with motorcycles and ATVs on Saturday, though no issues were reported that day.

Nearby residents said such incidents are common. Mae Colson, who lives in the area, described a car doing stunts in the same parking lot on Friday night.

"The other night, someone was in the gas station doing donuts between the gas pumps," Colson said. "It was real bad because it was real loud."

She said the driver continued doing stunts on Pembroke Road before leaving and returning to do more.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the police cruiser vandalism to contact Pembroke Park Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.