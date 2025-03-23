Watch CBS News
Search underway for men caught on camera vandalizing Pembroke Park Police decoy vehicle

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami.
Hunter Geisel

CBS Miami

Pembroke Park Police are asking for the public's help after one of their decoy vehicles was vandalized on Sunday afternoon.

Pembroke Park Police vandalism Pembroke Park Police

Just before 3:15 p.m., a large group of approximately 90 to 150 people driving ATVs, motorcycles and dirt bikes stopped at the RaceTrac Gas Station at 3996 Pembroke Road. According to Pembroke Park Police, the massive group was participating in a series of illegal street takeovers in the area before arriving at the gas station.

Among them, three unidentified men climbed onto a marked police decoy vehicle — a crime prevention tool used by the department — and one of them kicked and shattered the front windshield, causing about $1,000 in damage.

Following the vandalism, "the individuals continued engaging in reckless behavior, further endangering the community and law enforcement personnel," Pembroke Park Police said. The entire incident was caught on video.

Anyone with information on the men's identities or has any information that may help with the investigation are asked to call Pembroke Park Police's Media Relations Office at (954) 374-8639. Tipsters can also provide information anonymously at Broward Crime Stoppers by calling (954) 493-8477 (TIPS).

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

