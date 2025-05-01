3 people injured in Westchester stabbing, sheriff's office says

3 people injured in possible stabbing at Westchester home

Three people were injured in a stabbing overnight at a Westchester home, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the area of SW 16 Street and SW 93 Court.

The three people were taken as trauma alerts to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Their conditions have not been released.

Neighbors said there are three efficiency apartments in the home. Three people in the home were taken out by deputies and detained for questioning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.