3 people injured in Westchester stabbing, sheriff's office says

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
John MacLauchlan

CBS Miami

Three people were injured in a stabbing overnight at a Westchester home, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the area of SW 16 Street and SW 93 Court.

The three people were taken as trauma alerts to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Their conditions have not been released.  

Neighbors said there are three efficiency apartments in the home. Three people in the home were taken out by deputies and detained for questioning. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

John MacLauchlan

