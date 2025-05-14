3 injured, including child and grandmother, in raging Hollywood apartment fire

Three people, including a child and an elderly woman, were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a raging fire at a Hollywood apartment.

The fire broke out in the corner unit of the building at 415 S Ocean Drive around 3 a.m.

Neighbors rushed in to help.

"I smelled smoke, I opened my door and ran out on top of my roof. I looked and saw smoke emerging from the bottom of my building. I grabbed my dog out of my own home. I went to each one of my neighbors, banging on their doors to make sure they were awake and escort them out. The kid that was in the building I don't think he made it," Joseph Simpson said.

Hollywood Fire Rescue said they pulled a child and the elderly woman out through a window as the fire engulfed the apartment.

Hollywood EMTs performed CPR on the boy after he was out of the building. They were able to get the child's pulse back before he and his grandmother were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. The boy was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's burn unit.

"All of the sudden I could hear screaming, really yelling. The unit on the end has a little boy, I think with special needs. Sometimes they would come here and knock on the door if they needed something. I don't know, they're say that he may not have made it. I'm devastated over that," Sam Palmer said.

The child's father, was also taken to the hospital, he suffered smoke inhalation and burns.