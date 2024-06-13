$20,000 reward offered for information in killing of woman, 4-year-old daughter on Florida Turnpike

Woman describes scene after mother, 4-year-old daughter were shot and killed on Florida Turnpike

Woman describes scene after mother, 4-year-old daughter were shot and killed on Florida Turnpike

Woman describes scene after mother, 4-year-old daughter were shot and killed on Florida Turnpike

FORT LAUDERDALE - Authorities have now increased the reward to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the double homicide of a mother and her child on the Turnpike last Friday night.

Authorities have now increased the reward to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the double homicide of a mother and her child on the Turnpike last Friday night. BSO

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Beatrice Saintvil and her daughter, Janelle Souffrant, were shot at approximately 11:14 p.m., June 7, on the Florida Turnpike northbound near Mile Marker 49, just south of Hollywood Boulevard.

When Florida Highway Patrol troopers located Saintvil and her daughter inside their vehicle, that vehicle was parked in the left break down lane.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported Saintvil to a local hospital where she later died, her daughter was pronounced dead inside their vehicle.

Anyley Cabrera was coming home from work when she came across the scene.

"Around that time, there's never traffic like that," she told CBS News Miami. "There's never cars like that around."

"The car was destroyed... the shards in the window," she said, describing what she saw while in traffic. "And the ambulance [was] there, so I guess they already took the people that were hurt."

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting, identity or location of the subject(s) to contact BSO Homicide Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4247 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If you wish to remain anonymous, authorities urge you to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).