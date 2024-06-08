Woman and 4-year-old girl dead after Florida Turnpike shooting in Hollywood

Police investigation underway after car riddled with bullet holes found on Florida Turnpike

Police investigation underway after car riddled with bullet holes found on Florida Turnpike

Police investigation underway after car riddled with bullet holes found on Florida Turnpike

FORT LAUDERDALE — A woman and a four-year-old girl are dead after an apparent shooting on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood late Friday night.

Shortly after 11:50 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol was called out to a shooting on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile marker 49, just south of Hollywood Boulevard. When troopers arrived, they found a woman and girl with gunshot wounds inside a car, the Broward County Sheriff's Office told CBS News Miami.

Hollywood Fire Rescue then responded to the scene and transported the woman to a local hospital, where she died. Unfortunately, the girl was pronounced dead on the scene, BSO added.

At FHP's request, BSO's Homicide Unit was called out to the scene and is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).