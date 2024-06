Woman describes scene after mother, 4-year-old daughter were shot and killed on Florida Turnpike A mother and her four-year-old daughter are dead after they were shot and killed on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood late Friday night. As the Broward County Sheriff's Office asks for the public's help in find the person responsible for their deaths, CBS News Miami's Steve Maugeri spoke to a woman who described the scene shortly after the incident happened.