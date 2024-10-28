More than 4.6 million ballots cast in Florida in 2024 election

Nearly 4.6 million people — one-third of Florida's registered voters — have cast their ballots for the Nov. 5 election. Republicans are heavily dominating early voting and Democrats were leading mail-in voting.

Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 2,508,344 ballots had been cast by mail, while 2,090,695 had been cast at early voting sites. That is 23.8% of the 13,845,913 registered voters.

Overall, 2,066,547 Republicans and 1,565,472 Democrats had voted. Also, 868,958 unaffiliated voters and 98,062 third-party voters had cast ballots.

Early voting sites opened Oct. 21 in most of the state, and counties are required to offer early voting through at least Saturday. The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot was Thursday.

In all there are 13,845,913 registered voters with 5,455,480 Republicans, 440,561 Democrats, 3,584,982 no affiliation and 404,890 third party.

How many people have voted early as of Monday:

Statewide: 2,508,344 total — 1,313,482 Republicans, 681,056 Democrats, 458,554 unaffiliated, 55,252 third party

Broward: 188,360 total — 59,257 Republicans, 83,757 Democrats, 41,598 unaffiliated, 3,748 third party

Miami-Dade: 271,356 total — 76,304 Republicans, 125,598 Democrats, 64,589 unaffiliated, 4,865 third party

Monroe: 6,047 total — 3,518 Republicans, 41,442 Democrats, 952 unaffiliated, 135 third party



How many people have voted by mail as of Monday: