Florida's voter registration deadline for the 2024 election is soon. Here are key dates to know.

Time is running out for Floridians who want to vote in the upcoming 2024 general election but have not registered yet. The deadline to do that is quickly approaching.

Those in Florida who want to vote or have recently moved to the state, or even between counties, have until Monday to make sure they are registered.

Here are some details about the registration deadline — and other key dates to know — ahead of the election.

When is the last day to register to vote in Florida?

In Florida, the last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 7.

Voter registration in the state is by county, which means anyone who was already registered by recently moved to a new county within Florida is required to register with their new county in order to cast a ballot.

Same-day voter registration is not available in Florida, including changing parties or addresses.

To look up registration and voting status, visit the Florida Department of State website. It takes one to two business days for newly entered voter registration information to appear on the site.

When is the last day to mail in your Vote-by-Mail ballot in Florida?

All mail-in ballots sent from within the U.S. must reach the county elections office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, regardless of the postmark.

A 10-day extension exists for overseas voters, provided the ballot is postmarked or dated by Election Day. Untimely received ballots are otherwise not counted.

Ballots can be returned using the pre-paid postage built into the return envelopes.

The ballot cannot be returned online or by fax or email, with one exception. Overseas voters (civilian and military) have the option to return their ballot by mail or by fax, and can visit this website for more information.

The United States Postal Service recommends that domestic nonmilitary voters mail back their voted ballots at least one week before the Election Day deadline to account for any unforeseen events or weather issues.

Voters are encouraged to sign up for status notifications regarding their Vote-by-Mail ballot, to receive notifications when their ballot has been mailed, received and counted. Also, voters will also be alerted if there is an issue with their ballot.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed for the election is 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. Vote-by-Mail ballots can be obtained in person at county election offices until Election Day. Applicants can fill out a request form online, in person at a county elections office or by phone to the office. Click here for county information.

In Florida, all registered voters are eligible to vote by mail. Other designated people can request a ballot for a voter.

When is the last day to vote early in Florida?

Early voting dates and times vary in Florida.

The state says early voting starts at least on the 10th day before Election Day (Oct. 26) and ends on the third day before Election Day (Nov. 2), although supervisors of elections are allowed to offer additional early voting on the 15th, 14th, 13th, 12th, 11th or second day before the election, according to Florida's state department. That means that last day to vote early in some areas can be as late as Nov. 3.

For Miami-Dade County, early voting runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3. There are 34 locations with hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For Broward County, early voting runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3. There are 29 locations with hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Broward County has already send out out requested vote-by-mail ballots.

For Monroe County, early voting runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3. There are five locations with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To vote in person, voters need to bring a valid photo identification that has their signature on it. Those who do not bring proper ID can still vote with a provisional ballot. It will count if the signature on the provisional ballot matches the signature in their registration record.

Information about what can be used as an ID can be found here.

When is the last day to drop off your ballot in Florida?

Florida voters who have requested a vote-by-mail ballot can deposit it in a secure drop box at their county elections office until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can also deposit their ballot in a secure drop box at early voting locations.