2 suspects sought after double shooting in Miami-Dade County that injured 2 women, police say

MIAMI -- Police were searching for for two men who opened fire Monday morning on a vehicle with four women inside, leaving two of them hurt, authorities said.

The two unidentified victims were rushed for treatment to a local hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

The two other women who were inside the vehicle were not hurt, officials said.

Several police cruisers on the scene after a shooting Monday morning left two people hurt. Dade shooting scene

Police were called around 11:45 a.m. to the area of 14044 NE 2nd Ave. for a report of gunfire.

Witnesses told police that the four women were in the car when they were approached by two men on foot who began firing.

The suspects ran from the scene before investigators arrived.

It was not clear if the suspects knew the victims or what led to the gunfire.