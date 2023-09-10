2 separate boat fires under investigation in Key Largo

KEY LARGO — Two separate boat fires in separate incidents are currently under investigation in Key Largo this weekend.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to two separate incidents on Saturday and Sunday.

The first occurred around 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the Kawama Yacht Club on Ocean Bay Drive involving a vessel with a 24-foot center console. The second, which occurred around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, happened in the bayside waters of Little Buttonwood Sound near mile marker 102, where the liveaboard vessel was reported to be unoccupied.

Both incidents are being investigating by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.