Watch CBS News
Local News

$2 million bond set for man accused in Miami Shores fatal crash

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A $2 million bond has been set for a man facing several DUI charges in connection to a Sunday morning Miami Shores crash that killed a motorcyclist and severely injured his passenger.

Police said it happened at around 3 a.m. in the area of North Miami Avenue and NW 108th Street.

Authorities said Carlos Humberto Fabian, 41, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta when he veered off the roadway and into the southbound lanes, hitting several vehicles and a motorcycle being ridden by Bobby Jenkins and Lindsey Laquerre.

The arrest report indicates Fabian had been on a date with a woman and had been drinking from approximately 3 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Jenkins was killed by the crash and Laquerre sustained serious injuries.

On Monday, a judge ordered house arrest for Fabian, with a GPS monitor and ordered him to surrender his passport.

Fabian had two private attorneys at bond court. The victim's family was also present in court.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news, everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 3:57 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.