$2 million bond set for man accused in Miami Shores fatal crash

MIAMI - A $2 million bond has been set for a man facing several DUI charges in connection to a Sunday morning Miami Shores crash that killed a motorcyclist and severely injured his passenger.

Police said it happened at around 3 a.m. in the area of North Miami Avenue and NW 108th Street.

Authorities said Carlos Humberto Fabian, 41, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta when he veered off the roadway and into the southbound lanes, hitting several vehicles and a motorcycle being ridden by Bobby Jenkins and Lindsey Laquerre.

The arrest report indicates Fabian had been on a date with a woman and had been drinking from approximately 3 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Jenkins was killed by the crash and Laquerre sustained serious injuries.

On Monday, a judge ordered house arrest for Fabian, with a GPS monitor and ordered him to surrender his passport.

Fabian had two private attorneys at bond court. The victim's family was also present in court.