2 struck by vehicle outside SW Miami-Dade school

MIAMI - Two people were struck by a car outside a Miami-Dade County school on Friday afternoon.

It happened outside the Caribbean K-8 Center at 11990 SW 200th Street.

Authorities said at least seven others were assessed for possible injuries at the scene, but only three required transport to area hospitals.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the driver had a medical emergency but did not provide details.

Images from Chopper 4 showed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel tending to the injured.

A grey subcompact vehicle, showing heavy damage to the front, was on the side of the road.

Police are investigating.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.