2 killed in violent southwest Miami-Dade crash, MDSO says

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a crash in southwest Miami-Dade that left two people dead early Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said they responded to reports of the crash on US 1 in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and Southwest 200 Street and Caribbean Boulevard around midnight.

When deputies arrived, they said they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area and pronounced an adult male in one vehicle dead and an adult female in the other vehicle dead.

The sheriff's office said MDSO Traffic Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, and no other information was available.

The sheriff's office asked drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route while the investigation was ongoing.