FORT LAUDERDALE – Six people, including a child, were victims of a drive-by shooting Monday evening just before 8 p.m. in the city of Fort Lauderdale.

Police say one woman died at the scene in the 700 block of NW 10th Terrace. Another man died at the hospital.

Four others are said to be stable with non life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear, at this time, what led up to the shooting.

Fort Lauderdale police have no one in custody at this time.