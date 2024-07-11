Police share video depicting Fort Lauderdale shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured including child

FORT LAUDERDALE — As the investigation into the fatal Fort Lauderdale shooting that left two people dead, along with three adults and a child injured, police have discovered surveillance video that depicted the terrifying scene.

Warning: the video is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

Police told CBS News Miami that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived at the scene near the 800 block of Northwest 10th Terrace, they found a woman — Tiarra Holliday, 28 — who had died.

Five other people were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where one man — Sheldon Lawrence, 45 — had died and the remaining four were listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, a man and woman were released from the hospital.

FLPD Officer Casey Liening told CBS News Miami that preliminary information suggested that the drive-by shooting was an "isolated incident."

Along with the video, FLPD also shared that they had found the suspect vehicle abandoned shortly after the shooting; however, the suspects themselves are still at large.

Anyone with information should contact Detectives Jennifer Saint-Jean or Jackie Sanchez at (954) 828-5570/5539, or the Homicide Tipline at (954) 828-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). Any information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward, FLPD noted.