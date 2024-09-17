Watch CBS News
16-year-old charged in deadly shooting of teen in Wilton Manors

By John MacLauchlan

WILTON MANORS - A 16-year-old has been charged in a deadly shooting Monday in Wilton Manors that killed another 16-year-old.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at a multi-family residential unit in the 400 block of Northwest 25th Street.

Officers with Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Police who were dispatched to the shooting found 16-year-old Christopher Granados bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Broward Sheriff's homicide detectives, who investigate deaths within the city of Wilton Manors, took over the investigation and spoke to several teen witnesses who were in the residence when the shooting happened.

The witnesses told investigators that Granados and another 16-year-old were playing with guns when one went off and the bullet struck Granados. The 16-year-old was arrested Monday night and faces one count of manslaughter with a firearm. 

