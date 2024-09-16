Watch CBS News
Local News

BSO investigates fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Wilton Manors

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager Monday evening in Wilton Manors.

BSO said it happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at a multi-family residential unit in the 400 block of Northwest 25th Street.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Christopher Granados, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died. 

Authorities said the shooting was contained to the home and there was no threat to the community.

Police released no additional details. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.