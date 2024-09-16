BSO investigates fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Wilton Manors

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager Monday evening in Wilton Manors.

BSO said it happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at a multi-family residential unit in the 400 block of Northwest 25th Street.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Christopher Granados, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the shooting was contained to the home and there was no threat to the community.

Police released no additional details.

The investigation is ongoing.