10, including pregnant woman, child and deputy sheriff, injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — Ten people, including a pregnant woman, child and a deputy sheriff, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunrise Boulevard in Broward County on Saturday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident involving multiple vehicles near the 2700 block of West Sunrise in Fort Lauderdale. Units from the Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Lauderhill Fire Rescue and Plantation Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

According to BSO, the accident involved 10 individuals — among them was a pregnant woman, a child and a deputy sheriff. All victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.