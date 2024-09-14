1 loses leg, 2 others severely injured after "serious" Deerfield Beach accident

FORT LAUDERDALE — One person lost their leg and two others were severely injured after a "serious vehicle accident" in Deerfield Beach on Friday night, authorities said.

Around 9 p.m., Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue responded to the accident near SW 10th St. Waterways Blvd., where they found two vehicles with "extensive damage" and multiple people in need of urgent medical attention.

BSFR told CBS News Miami that due to the severity of the crash, mechanical extrication resources, including the "jaws of life," were required to safely remove the people from the wreck.

Two men and a woman were treated on the scene before being taken to Broward Health North in serious to severe conditions. BSFR told CBS News Miami that one of them lost their leg in the crash.

Southwest 10th Street was closed during the investigation and cleanup process. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.