1 dead, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Pompano Beach on Monday night. 

It happened at around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

BSO investigators said they responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. and when they got there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Both men were rushed to a local hospital, but one of them was pronounced dead. 

Homicide and Crime Scene units are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting. 

No additional information had been released about the shooting. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact BSO or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.  

