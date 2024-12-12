Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. near the 1100 block of Northeast 10th Street.

Police confirmed that one adult male died at the scene and another was transported to North Broward Hospital.

According to investigators, a male suspect fled the area in a gold or copper Lexus or Mercedes.

No additional details were known. 

Police continue to investigate.   

