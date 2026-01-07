Trump's Venezuela strategy draws scrutiny from Congress as Maduro sits in jail
What to know about Maduro's capture and Venezuela's future
- As former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro awaits trial in a Brooklyn jail cell, more details have been revealed about the unprecedented overnight U.S. military operation that led to his capture last weekend.
- The Trump administration is set to brief all senators Wednesday, as Democrats and a handful of Republicans criticize the operation and push for a vote this week to limit future military action in the South American country.
- Venezuela's future is unclear. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado told CBS News she's ready to take charge, but Maduro loyalists are still in control, and President Trump said the existing government is going to give the U.S. millions of barrels of oil.
- Mr. Trump's sights remain set on Greenland, with the White House saying it's open to a "range of options" for the U.S. to take over the Arctic island, including military force — part of an expansionist strategy the president has called the "Don-roe Doctrine."
Sen. Rand Paul: War powers discussion is "important debate to have"
Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, said "there may be a couple of others" in his party who will support a war powers resolution to limit President Trump's authority to continue the military campaign in Venezuela. The Senate is set to vote on the measure later this week. But should it pass both chambers, it would also require the president's signature.
Still, Paul said on "CBS Mornings" that "I think that this is an important debate to have."
"Doesn't mean I have anything against President Trump. It doesn't mean, I don't even dislike the result of Maduro gone," Paul said. "But I do think the constitutional debate is an important one."
Paul said that "the initiation of war or the declaration of war is the prerogative of Congress."
"So in this case, the planning for this attack in Venezuela took four months. We could have easily voted for a declaration of war had it been brought to Congress," he added.
The Kentucky Republican noted the concerns about the surprise elements of an attack should Congress be involved. He argued "the actual details of when it would occur don't have to be given to Congress."
"So this is actually a debate over initiation versus execution. I believe completely that all presidents execute wars and really should have very little, if any, limitations by Congress," Paul said. "The initiation of war is where we come in. But I think that should be adhered to, and could have been done here, even with said element of surprise, because I think that that's what the Constitution intended."
U.S. carrying out operation to seize Venezuela-linked oil tanker, sources say
The U.S. is carrying out an operation to seize the Marinera, a Venezuela-linked oil tanker formerly known as Bella-1, sources told CBS News on Wednesday.
The U.S. has been following the tanker since last month, CBS News first reported on Monday. The pursuit began during a pressure campaign on Maduro. Two other oil tankers were seized by the U.S. last month.
The Marinera — which has historically carried Venezuelan crude oil and was sanctioned by the Treasury Department — was previously flagged out of Panama. Like other tankers that were seized, it was sanctioned by U.S. authorities for its prior involvement in Iranian oil trading. It is now sailing under the Russian flag.
A Russian submarine and other naval vessels had been deployed to escort the tanker as the U.S. followed it, two U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday.
Rodriguez balances competing demands in power
Venezuela's new ruler, interim president Delcy Rodriguez, faces a difficult task to stay in power – balancing competing demands from Trump and government hardliners who control the security forces and paramilitaries, according to experts.
Rodriguez has sought to project unity with powerful Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, two hardliners seen as the main powerbrokers in the Maduro administration.
Rodriguez – a long-time member of Maduro's inner circle as vice president and energy minister – has vowed cooperation with the United States amid fears that Mr. Trump could pursue wider regime change.
Mr. Trump has warned that Rodriguez will pay "a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro" if she does not comply with Washington's agenda – ceding control of the oil industry and weakening ties with Cuba, China, Iran and Russia.
But she has also, at times, sounded defiant and appeared shoulder-to-shoulder with hardliners that control the military, police and intelligence services.
"The government of Venezuela is in charge in our country, and no-one else", Rodriguez said Tuesday. "There is no foreign agent governing Venezuela."
Greenland, Denmark request meeting with Rubio
Denmark and Greenland are seeking a meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the Trump administration doubled down on its intention to take over the strategic Arctic island, a Danish territory.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and his Greenlandic counterpart, Vivian Motzfeldt, requested the meeting with Rubio in the near future, said a statement Tuesday on Greenland's government website. Previous requests for a sit-down were not successful, the statement said.
"When Denmark and Greenland make it clear that Greenland is not for sale, the United States must honor its treaty obligations and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark," the statement said. "Any suggestion that our nation would subject a fellow NATO ally to coercion or external pressure undermines the very principles of self-determination that our Alliance exists to defend."
The White House said officials are discussing a wide range of options for acquiring Greenland, including using the U.S. military to take it by force. Senior administration officials are also discussing possibly acquiring Greenland from Denmark or forming a compact of free association, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Democrats wary of Venezuela operation while Republicans applaud it
Ahead of a Senate briefing on the operation to capture Maduro, Democratic lawmakers questioned the Trump administration's Venezuela strategy on Tuesday and pressed for more details, while most Republicans lauded the operation.
Some Senate Democrats have indicated they plan to press for a war powers vote as early as this week to block further military action in Venezuela. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a longtime skeptic of military interventions, is expected to join them. The House and Senate have held similar votes in recent months, all of which have fallen short.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, was unimpressed with an earlier briefing to congressional leaders on Monday, telling reporters that administration officials "have no idea what steps 2 through 10 are going to be."
Other Democrats have questioned the operation's legality, and have criticized Mr. Trump's focus on Venezuelan oil or his suggestion that he will "run" Venezuela.
"If Donald Trump wants to run a country, he should think about running the United States of America," said Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.
Republicans have largely stood by the president, arguing the military operation was legal and justified. Most have also expressed confidence in Mr. Trump's strategy.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, told reporters he's confident there is a plan for how the U.S. will operate in Venezuela, but "the next few days are going to be key" in assessing the "government structure" and "how willing they are to work with the U.S."
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said: "We are in charge of Venezuela."
"For those who are saying that we're going to run and occupy Venezuela, we're not," Graham added. "We're going to build up the country — we're running it for now."
All senators to be briefed on Venezuela Wednesday, source says
All senators are invited to a briefing on Venezuela on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in a secure Senate location, according to a Senate source.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will brief members, the Senate source said.
Democratic senators in particular have been pushing for the full Senate to be briefed immediately.
The briefing will take place in a sensitive compartmented information facility or SCIF, a secure location where no phones are allowed.
Machado says her coalition should lead Venezuela
María Corina Machado says the people of Venezuela have picked her opposition movement to lead the country after Maduro's ouster less than a week ago.
Machado spoke with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil in a network exclusive Tuesday, saying, "We are ready and willing to serve our people, as we have been mandated."
The former legislator won a primary race to run against Maduro in Venezuela's 2024 presidential election. The government then banned her from running, but retired diplomat Edmundo González stepped in as a replacement. The U.S. and other governments recognized González as the winner after the Maduro government was accused of rigging the vote tallies.
Machado also called interim president Delcy Rodríguez, who remains in control of Venezuela, "one of the main architects" of Maduro's oppressive regime.
"Everybody in Venezuela and abroad knows perfectly who she is and the role she has played," she told Dokoupil.
Venezuelan authorities to give U.S. at least 30 million barrels of oil, Trump says
Venezuelan authorities have agreed to give the U.S. between 30 million and 50 million barrels of oil, President Trump said in a social media post Tuesday evening.
"I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The president claimed that the oil would be sold at "Market Price," and that the revenue from those sales "will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!"
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright would organize the process of transferring oil from Venezuela to the U.S., the president said. He didn't offer further details about where the oil would be coming from or who exactly authorized the transfer. The Venezuelan government didn't appear to respond to the president's post.
Mr. Trump said the oil will be taken by storage ships and "brought directly to unloading docks" in the U.S.
The president has pushed for increased oil production in Venezuela, encouraging U.S. firms to invest in the country. Some experts have predicted that it could take a while for foreign oil companies to enter Venezuela, considering the high cost and political uncertainty.
White House discussing "range of options" for acquiring Greenland, Leavitt says
The White House said Tuesday officials are discussing a wide range of options for acquiring Greenland, including using the U.S. military to take it by force.
Senior administration officials are also discussing possibly acquiring Greenland from Denmark or forming a compact of free association, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Reuters was first to report these developments.
"President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region," Leavitt said. "The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander in chief's disposal."
President Trump has made clear for months that he thinks the U.S. needs to control the Arctic island to ensure the security of America and its NATO allies, citing its strategic location.
The leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have strongly objected to the idea of the U.S. taking over the island. The Danish prime minister said Monday a U.S. takeover would effectively mean the end of the NATO alliance.
Greenland? Colombia? 6 countries where the "Don-roe Doctrine" may take Trump next
President Trump isn't denying the possibility of further American expansion, intervention or annexation efforts in the Western Hemisphere after the military's success in plucking former Maduro from Caracas over the weekend to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
In the past, he's threatened to annex Greenland and Canada and predicted the governments in Cuba and Colombia would fall. Now, Mr. Trump is making similar comments again and raising new questions about what he plans to do next.
Maduro, wife injured trying to escape to safe room during U.S. operation, sources say
During the U.S. operation in Caracas, Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were injured trying to escape to their safe room, according to a senior military official and a source familiar with Monday's congressional briefing.
Special operations forces threw flash-bangs into the area where they were found.
When U.S. authorities arrested the couple, they were already bleeding.
In court Monday, attorneys for both Maduro and his wife requested that health and medical issues be attended to for their clients.
Flores' attorney said that "during her abduction," she "sustained significant injuries," including bruised ribs. He requested that she receive a medical evaluation. Maduro's lawyer also made a request regarding health and medical issues on behalf of Maduro.
Journalists in the courtroom observed visible bruising and bandages on Flores' head.
The Venezuelan military said Tuesday it faced 24 deaths in the U.S. operation, and the Cuban government has said 32 of its military and intelligence personnel were killed.
Meanwhile, two U.S. service members are still recovering from injuries sustained during the operation in Venezuela, according to a Pentagon official. Five other service members injured in the operation have already returned to duty, the official said.