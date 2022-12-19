House Jan. 6 committee votes to refer criminal charges for Trump

House Jan. 6 committee votes to refer criminal charges for Trumpget the free app
The House Jan. 6 committee voted to refer criminal charges to the Justice Department for former President Trump and lawyer John Eastman for their alleged roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"The whole purpose and obvious effect of Trump's scheme were to obstruct, influence, and impede this official proceeding, the central moment for the lawful transfer of power in the United States," committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin said.
The committee made four criminal referrals for Trump: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Conspiracy to Defraud the United States; Conspiracy to Make a False Statement and "Incite," "Assist" or "Aid and Comfort" an Insurrection.
But referrals by Congress are merely recommendations, and the Justice Department is under no obligation to bring charges against those referred for prosecution. Still, the committee's referrals could increase political pressure on the department to act, and lawmakers could unveil new evidence in their final report that federal prosecutors have not yet accessed.
The Justice Department did not comment Monday.
The committee also recommended four Republican members of Congress to the House Ethics Committee for punishment for their failure to comply with the committee's subpoenas. Those four are: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Andy Biggs, Jim Jordan and Scott Perry. Under the new GOP House majority, McCarthy is running to be the next speaker, and Biggs plans to challenge him.
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson emphasized how important "accountability" was for Trump and his allies.
"Accountability that can only be found in the criminal justice system," Thompson said. "We have every confidence that the work of this Committee will help provide a roadmap to justice, and that the agencies and institutions responsible for ensuring justice under the law will use the information we've provided to aid their work. And for those of you who have followed this Committee's work, I hope we have helped make clear that there's a broader kind of accountability. Accountability to all of you: the American people."
The proceedings mark the culmination of the panel's nearly 18-month-long investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol, which featured testimony from dozens of witnesses and a series of high-profile hearings that examined the assault and Trump's role in stoking his supporters to storm the building. The committee recapped their findings from the previous hearings, including depositions, in-person testimony from witnesses, and video from the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong on Jan. 6, and that the investigation by what he calls the "Unselect Committee of political hacks" is a "witch hunt." On Monday morning, he posted on his social media platform Truth Social that Republicans must "stand strong" against the committee and this is a "dark period" in American history.
Raskin on legacy of Jan. 6 committee
After the hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin was asked what he thinks the committee's legacy will be.
He said he hopes it will be an "unswerving devotion to the facts, the rule of law and the Constitution."
"We were charged with dealing with an event that was radically unique in American history," the Maryland Democrat told reporters. "Nobody before — much less a president — had ever come so close to overthrowing a presidential election and bypassing the Constitution."
Raskin said he hopes that the committee shining a light on the scheme to overthrow the 2020 election means that such a plot will never be attempted again.
"Our greatest legacy and our most enduring legacy would be one that is certified by time, which is that we never encounter anything like this again and that we keep the progress of American democracy moving," he said.
The committee, which started in July 2021, will sunset at the end of this year as Republicans are set to take control of the House in January.
Committee unanimously votes to adopt final report
Rep. Elaine Luria moved that the committee favorably report to the House the select committee's final report, which includes legislative recommendations and criminal referrals.
A recorded vote was requested and the roll taken by the clerk, and the vote was unanimous, 9-0.
Thompson then adjourned the panel, and as lawmakers stood to depart the hearing room, they left to brief applause.
Raskin introduces criminal referral proposals for Trump and Eastman
Rep. Jamie Raskin said the committee has gathered sufficient evidence to make criminal referrals for both Trump and Trump attorney John Eastman under statutes outlawing obstruction and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Raskin noted U.S. District Court Judge David Carter earlier this year examined some of the committee's evidence and concluded that both Trump and Eastman likely violated two federal criminal statutes, "the starting point" for the committee's analysis.
First, Raskin said the committee believes the committee has gathered sufficient evidence to make a criminal referral of obstruction for Trump, Eastman and others.
"The whole purpose and obvious effect of Trump's scheme were to obstruct, influence, and impede this official proceeding, the central moment for the lawful transfer of power in the United States," Raskin said.
Second, the committee believes there is "more than sufficient evidence" to refer Trump, Eastman and others under a federal statute that makes it a crime to conspire to defraud the United States.
"Former President Trump did not engage in a plan to defraud the United States acting alone," Raskin said. "He entered into agreements, formal and informal, with several other individuals who assisted with his criminal objectives. Our report describes in detail the actions of numerous co-conspirators who agreed with, and participated in, Trump's plan to impair, obstruct and defeat the certification of President Biden's electoral victory."
Next, the committee is making a referral that outlaws knowingly and willfully making materially false statements to the federal government. Raskin said the evidence "clearly suggests that President Trump conspired with others to submit slates of fake electors to Congress and the National Archives." Raskin said the committee believes there is "more than sufficient" evidence to refer Trump and others under that statute.
"We don't try to determine all of the participants in this conspiracy, many of whom refused to answer our questions under oath," Raskin said. "We trust that the Department of Justice will be able to form a more complete picture through its investigation."
Finally, Raskin invoked a statute applying to anyone who incites, assists or engages in insurrection against the United States, or gives "aid and comfort" to an insurrection."
"The committee believes that more than sufficient evidence exists for a criminal referral of former President Trump for assisting or aiding and comforting those at the Capitol who engaged in a violent attack on the United States," Raskin said. "The committee has developed significant evidence that President Trump intended to disrupt the peaceful transition of power."
Further, Raskin said the committee is referring four members of Congress to the House Ethics Committee for punishment for their failure to comply with the committee's subpoenas.
Raskin asked the committee for unanimous consent directing the chairman to transmit the evidence related to those referrals to the Justice Department.
Luria says Trump "actively disregarded his constitutional obligation" as violence escalated at U.S. Capitol
Rep. Elaine Luria summarized the 187 minutes that transpired from the end of his speech at a rally on the Ellipse at 1:10 p.m. on Jan. 6 to 4:17 p.m., when he tweeted a video instructing the mob to leave the Capitol grounds.
"For 187 minutes, he actively disregarded his constitutional obligation to take care that the laws are faithfully executed," said Luria, a Virginia Democrat. "As we have established through months of investigation, that is because the mob wanted what President Trump wanted: to impede the peaceful transition of power."
Luria cited the numerous attempts by his allies — administration officials, members of Congress, Fox News commentators and members of his family — to urge him to tell his supporters to retreat from the Capitol, though he refused their pleas.
"During the day, the president never spoke with National Guard, the Department of Defense, the Department of Justice, or any other law enforcement agency," she said. "At no point during the day — or any other — did he issue any order to deploy any law enforcement agency to assist."
The Virginia congresswoman reiterated that multiple witnesses told the committee of Trump's refusal to intervene as the violence escalated, but did call his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The two spoke with congressional leaders to encourage them to continue delaying the joint session of Congress, Luria said.
The committee played new testimony from Kellyanne Conway, former senior counselor to Trump, who recalled a conversation she had with the then-president on Jan. 7.
"I just said that it was just a terrible day. I'm working on a long statement. I said it's crazy," Conway told the committee.
Asked what Trump said in response, Conway recalled he said, "No, these people are upset. They're very upset."
"In summary: President Trump lit the flame, poured gasoline on the fire, and sat by in the White House dining room for hours watching the fire burn," Luria said. "And today he continues to fan those flames. This was an extreme dereliction of his duty."
Trump refused aides' suggestions to tweet about nonviolence, Hope Hicks testified
When President Trump's efforts to get state and federal officials to go along with his scheme failed, he then turned to his supporters, Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy said.
"He summoned a crowd to the nation's capital on Jan. 6, hoping that they would pressure Congress to do what he could not do on his own," she said.
Between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2021, Trump repeatedly encouraged his supporters to come to Washington, D.C., she said. His Dec. 19 tweet "galvanized domestic violent extremists, including members of the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and organized militia groups."
His supporters then began organizing to come to the Capitol "with the specific intent to use violence to disrupt the certification of the election during the joint session," Murphy said.
Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies were gathering "substantial evidence" about the potential for violence during the joint session, she said.
Trump's advisers were also warning him that he should tell his supporters to be "peaceful" on Jan. 6, "but he refused," she said.
Murphy said one of Trump's top aides, Hope Hicks, said she had tried to suggest that Trump should warn his supporters to be non-violent, but "he refused."
In testimony, Hicks said "he" was Eric Herschmann and she had not spoken to Trump about it directly.
"I didn't speak to the president about this directly, but I communicated with people like Eric Herschmann that it was my view that it was important that the president put out some kind of message in advance of the event," Hicks said in video testimony.
"Mr. Herschmann said that he had made the same recommendation directly to the president and that he had refused," Hicks said.
Aguilar recounts Trump's repeated pressuring of Pence
Rep. Pete Aguilar said Trump's "multi-part plan" included pressing the man who had "served him loyally for four years," or then-Vice President Mike Pence.
"When Vice President Pence and many others—including Trump's own lawyer, John Eastman—told him, correctly, that this was unlawful, former President Trump spearheaded an unprecedented pressure campaign to coerce him to do it anyway, ultimately culminating in a dangerous threat to Mr. Pence's life on Jan. 6," Aguilar said.
Aguilar noted that Trump "repeatedly" pressured Pence to assume Eastman's proposal, although Pence told the president he lacked the authority to reject the electoral votes for Mr. Biden. That culminated in a phone call on the morning of Jan. 6 between Trump and Pence in which Trump "repeatedly berated Mr. Pence by cursing and leveling threats," Aguilar alleged.
Aguilar said White House staffer Nick Luna was among those who confirmed the details of the call.
Trump and others urged Pence to change his mind, Aguilar noted. In his speech at the Ellipse and in tweets, Trump pushed Pence to have the "courage to do what he has to do."
That afternoon of Jan. 6, rioters chanted "Hange Mike Pence," forcing Pence to flee into hiding.
Kinzinger summarizes Trump's attempt to push Justice Department to challenge election results
Focusing on Trump's efforts to push the Justice Department to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, with support from his ally, lawyer Jeffrey Clark, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois criticized Trump for attempting to use the department to pursue his quest of remaining in power.
"It's of the utmost importance that our Department of Justice operates as a fair and neutral body that enforces our federal laws without fear or favor," Kinzinger said. "It is this critical function that President Trump sought to corrupt, as he sought to use the Department of Justice to investigate and prosecute purported election fraud and to help him convince the public that the election was stolen."
The congressman noted that department leaders — among them then-Attorney General Bill Barr, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue — repeatedly told the former president there was no widespread fraud and his claims were false.
Still, even as the claims of election fraud were debunked,Trump attempted to install an ally, Clark, to lead the Justice Department as acting attorney general. Clark had drafted a letter to Georgia officials falsely stating the department had "significant concerns" about the election results there and encouraging state legislatures to appoint a new slate of presidential electors.
The scheme involving the letter led to a tense meeting in the Oval Office on Jan. 3, 2021, during which top White House advisers and Justice Department officials objected to Clark's appointment and threatened to resign if he were named.
"Donald Trump would be leading a graveyard," Kinzinger said. "It was only after the threat of mass resignations that President Trump rescinded his offer to Mr. Clark."
Schiff recaps Trump and allies' pressure on local election officials
Rep. Adam Schiff laid out how the president and his allies "repeatedly pressured state officials to take action to overturn the results of the election."
The most "dramatic" such example, Schiff said, was when Trump called Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 and urged him to "find 11,780 votes," according to a recording of the call. Schiff noted Trump suggested Raffensperger and his attorney could be subject to criminal action if they didn't do as he said.
Schiff also noted how Trump wanted to transmit false Electoral College ballots to Congress and the National Archives, despite realizations by Trump and White House attorneys that such a move was unjustified and possibly unlawful.
"The select committee has developed evidence that these intentionally false documents were transmitted to multiple officers of the federal government, and were intended to interfere with the proper conduct of the joint session, where the existence of so-called 'competing slates' of electors would serve as a pretext for legitimate electoral votes to be rejected," Schiff said.
Schiff replayed testimony from local election official Ruby Freeman, who testified that she doesn't even share her name in public out of fear for retribution and her own safety.
"The treatment of Ms. Freeman, and her daughter Shay Moss, and so many others around the country, was callous, inhuman, inexcusable, and dangerous, and those responsible should be held accountable," Schiff said.
Lofgren alleges Trump used donations to try and sway witnesses
Rep. Zoe Lofgren disclosed that President Trump raised hundreds of millions "with false representations" to his supporters after the 2020 election and the proceeds "have been used in ways that we believe are concerning."
She said the committee has learned that some of the funds were used to hire lawyers, and it also has evidence "of efforts to provide or offer employment to witnesses."
"For example, one lawyer told a witness the witness could, in certain circumstances, tell the committee that she didn't recall facts when she actually did recall them," the California Democrat said. "That lawyer also did not disclose who was paying for the lawyer's representation, despite questions from the client seeking that information. He told her, 'we're not telling people where funding is coming from right now.'
"We've learned that a client was offered potential employment that would make her 'financially very comfortable' as the date of her testimony approached by entities that were apparently linked to Donald Trump and his associates," Lofgren said. She noted that the offers "were withdrawn or didn't materialize," once reports emerged about what her testimony contained. And the witness thinks it was an "effort to affect her testimony."
Lofgren did not reveal the name of the witness approached or the name of the lawyer.
In arguing that Trump had purposely disseminated false allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, Lofgren also played a clip of testimony by longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks, who told the committee that she "wasn't seeing evidence of fraud on a scale that would have impacted the outcome of the election." She said she was growing "concerned that we were damaging his legacy." Hicks said that Trump, in response, "said something along the lines of, you know, 'Nobody will care about my legacy if I lose, so that won't matter. The only thing that matters is winning.'"
Trump's refusal to intervene during Capitol attack was an "utter moral failure"
In her opening remarks, Cheney, the panel's vice chair, charted her own family's history fighting for the union in the Civil War and the consecutive presidents who over time have accepted the results of presidential elections and allowed for the transfer of presidential power, with the exception of one.
"Every president in our history has defended this orderly transfer of authority, except one," Cheney said. "Jan. 6, 2021, was the first time one American president refused his constitutional duty to transfer power peacefully to the next."
Cheney said the guarantee of the peaceful transfer of power lies "at the heart of our republic."
Highlighting the events of Jan. 6, as the mob of Trump's supporters descended upon the Capitol, Cheney said among the most "shameful" findings from the panel was his failure to urge the rioters to disperse and leave the Capitol grounds, despite repeated requests for him to do so from his family members and close aides.
"This was an utter moral failure and a clear dereliction of duty," Cheney said, noting that amid the violence at the Capitol, Trump sat in the dining room off the Oval Office watching the events transpire on television.
The Wyoming Republican repeated that Trump is "unfit" for any office.
"No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again," Cheney said.
Thompson opens committee's final meeting, says final report will provide "roadmap to justice"
Rep. Bennie Thompson gaveled in the committee's final meeting shortly after 1 p.m., recapping the committee's efforts.
"To cast a vote in the United States is an act of faith and hope," Thompson said. "When we drop that ballot in the ballot box, we expect the people named on that ballot are going to uphold their end of the deal. The winner swears an oath and upholds it. Those who come up short ultimately accept the result and abide by the rule of law. That faith in our system is the foundation of American democracy. If the faith is broken, so is our democracy. Donald Trump broke that faith. He lost the 2020 election and knew it. But he chose to try to stay in office through a multi-part scheme to overturn the results and block the transfer of power."
Thompson said they expect their final report to be filed with the Clerk of the House and made public later this week, along with the rest of non-sensitive transcripts and documents by the end of the year.
"This committee is nearing the end of its work," Thompson continued. "But as a country, we remain in strange and uncharted waters. We've never had a President of the United States stir up a violent attempt to block the transfer of power. I believe, nearly two years later, this is still a time of reflection and reckoning."
Thompson said the committee will lay out final recommendations in its final report on how to avoid another such event. That report will describe a "roadmap to justice," he said.
Still, Thompson said the most important piece of preventing a similar incident is "accountability," as the committee votes on criminal referrals.
Exclusive: Flynn deposition reveals questions about pressure on U.S. intelligence
New audio files obtained by CBS News reveal how a congressional investigator pushed retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, to testify about his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and questioned Flynn about whether he pressured military and intelligence officials to assist him with that endeavor.
The audio files are the latest window into the work of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol and its attempt to learn more about the extent of Flynn's contacts with defense and intelligence officials.
Flynn's activity has long been a point of interest for the committee, according to two people familiar with the Jan. 6 panel who were not authorized to speak publicly, and it has probed witnesses about whether Flynn pressured people working inside the government as he supported Trump on the outside.
The committee's line of inquiry in the Flynn deposition appears to seek specificity about the extent to which Flynn sought out officials, as well as the motivation of any outreach, details on any recommendations he made or documents he circulated, and whether he was paid or acting at the behest of Trump or others.
Read more about the deposition here.
The history of the Jan. 6 committee
The Jan. 6 committee was formed in July 2021 after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's attempts to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the attack, similar to the commission that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack, were thwarted by Senate Republicans. The committee includes seven Democrats and two Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — who broke with GOP leadership to join.
The committee began its investigative work with a hearing held in July 2021 that featured several law enforcement officers. Over the next 11 months, the committee conducted more than 100 interviews, including with some in Trump's inner circle and even in his family, and subpoenaed more than 1,000 documents.
The committee then held a series of blockbuster public hearings beginning in June to present some of the evidence that had been gathered. In the hearings, the committee focused on different parts of what members have alleged was a multi-pronged effort by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results, including pressure campaigns on then-Vice President Mike Pence and his staff and top members of the Justice Department as well as local and state elections officials.
The committee also shed light on an alleged scheme by Trump and his allies to replace electors in seven battleground states won by President Biden, with a slate of Trump electors. Committee chair Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said in July that the lawmakers were speaking with the Justice Department about the alleged scheme.
The hearings sought to tie Trump to the mobilization of his supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee showed recorded testimony from witnesses, never-before-seen video from the day of the riot, in-person testimony from an injured Capitol police officer, and interviews with members of the Trump White House, his campaign, Pence's office, a retired federal judge, state and local elections officials, a former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers and an Ohio man who pleaded guilty for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.
In the final hearing in October, the committee voted to subpoena Trump for documents and testimony. They issued the subpoena in mid-November, and Trump filed a lawsuit attempting to quash it.