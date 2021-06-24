Pelosi to announce creation of select committee on January 6

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce on Thursday the creation of a select committee to examine the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to two sources familiar with her decision. She told House colleagues of her intention Thursday morning.

Pelosi waited to make a determination for several weeks because she would have preferred that the Senate take another vote on a bipartisan bill to create an independent 9/11-style commission. Senate Republicans blocked the bill in May, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not called another vote on the measure.

Unlike an independent commission that would not have comprised elected officials, Democrats will control the select committee. There will still be Republican members on the committee, but Democrats will have the majority and therefore, they will also have subpoena power. Select committees are created by a resolution to conduct investigations or consider measures, usually on a specific topic.

Five people died during the attack on January 6, including a Capitol police officer whose death was later ruled to be from natural causes. The partner and mother of that officer, Brian Sicknick, has advocated for creating an independent commission. Over 100 Capitol and Metropolitan police officers were injured, and two Capitol Police officers died by suicide after the attack.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that more than 480 defendants have been arrested in connection with the attack. In court, the government has also indicated that prosecutors expect to charge up to 550 people.

It's unclear whether any Republicans will support the creation of a select committee because they may argue that Democrats would use the committee as a purely political exercise. Previous select committees, like the 2012 select committee on Benghazi led by Republicans, have devolved into partisanship.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued to reporters earlier this week that Senate committees were already conducting bipartisan investigations and said whatever decision Pelosi made about a select committee would be "political."

The bipartisan bill to create an independent commission passed in the House with dozens of Republican votes, but failed in the Senate. The vote to advance the bill failed by 54 to 35, well short of the 60 votes needed. Republican Senators Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, Mitt Romney, and Ben Sasse supported advancing the bill. All but Portman voted to convict former President Trump on the impeachment charge of incitement of insurrection in February.