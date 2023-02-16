Why Methodology is my new favorite meal delivery service in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Methodology

Meal kits seemed to flourish during the pandemic, and now there are more options available than ever before. As a commerce expert, I've tried most of the meal delivery services on the market. But I've only recently tried Methodology. As it turns out, the plant-forward meal delivery service is my current favorite.

Top products in this article

Methodology, $18 per meal and up

Purple Carrot, $55 and up

Sakara, $63 and up

What is Methodology?

Methodology is a meal delivery service that brings fully cooked, mostly plant-based meals to your doorstep.

While I sometimes enjoy cooking up a storm with meal kits, I don't have time to do so for every meal of the day. This is one of the reasons I think Methodology is great. The meals, which come in nice glass jars, are already cooked for me and can be popped in my refrigerator.

You can find overnight oats, salads, pasta, soups and so much more. I don't find vegan food satisfying enough for every meal of the day, so I love that some Methodology meals include meat.

My honest review of Methodology in 2023

Methodology

I tried the Methodology meal kit delivery service for a week. During my week of meals, I tried the pumpkin spice relaxation toast, chai-spiced apple crumble overnight oats, grass-fed short rib beef pho, Omega-3 salmon nicoise salad, pastured buffalo chicken meatballs and Thai holy basil chicken mince with maca curry kabocha squash.

While the flavor of the pho wasn't my favorite, the rest of the meals were absolutely delicious. As someone who has tried many meal delivery services, I would say Methodology has the best-tasting meals overall -- a bold claim, I know. The ingredients tasted high quality and the meals are healthy without being boring and flavorless.

This delivery service helped me seamlessly incorporate more fruits and vegetables into my meals. I've found that taking the meal planning struggle out of the equation makes it easier to keep up a healthy diet. I'm usually never organized enough to pick out five healthy recipes to shop for before I go to the grocery store, but with this meal delivery service, it's as if I am.

Methodology, $18 per meal and up

The biggest cons of Methodology

But all of this tasty food does come at a cost.

Methodology is pricey, starting at $18 per meal. And as of now, the brand only delivers to California. Methodology did tell CBS Essentials that the brand will be expanding in the coming months.

So be sure to check back soon if you don't live in California.

Enter your ZIP code to see if Methodology delivers to you. You can choose meals for vegan, keto and more lifestyles when you order.

More meal kits to try

Is Methodology not available in your area? Then there are plenty of other meal kits you can try that the CBS Essentials staff loves too.

Best meal kit for plant-based eaters: Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot will help you achieve that New Year goal of eating less meat in 2023. The brand offers an extensive menu of both vegan meal kits and prepared vegan meals. The brand has a new "less prep" meal kit option now too in case you still want to cook yourself but don't have the time to do all that peeling and chopping. Purple Carrot offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and plant-based grocery items. Customers choose the number of servings per meal and how many meals they want delivered each week.

Eating plant-based is more sustainable. According to the brand, each Purple Carrot meal kit results in 72% less carbon being released into the atmosphere as compared to the standard American meal with meat.

CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose is a fan.

"I love the variety of meals Purple Carrot offers. Just because it's plant-based doesn't mean your meals have to be boring. The instructions are easy to follow and I like that the Purple Carrot site includes how long dishes take to make and whether they're high-protein, gluten-free, nut-free and more."

Purple Carrot, $55 and up

Best meal kit for dietary restrictions: Green Chef

Green Chef

Green Chef is a great option for people with food sensitivities such as gluten-intolerance, vegans, vegetarians or customers on doctor or nutritionist-recommended meal plans such as keto, paleo and Mediterranean diets.

Customers choose the number of people these meals are feeding plus the number of meals per week. Most meals can be cooked in 30 minutes.

Menu items have included shrimp and kale caesar salad, vegan creamy corn and potato chowder and red pepper and egg shakshuka with pesto.

Green Chef, $81 and up

Best nutrition program for adventurous eaters: Sakara

Sakara

This trendy nutrition program beloved by Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop staff involves minimal meal prep. The organic, plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO and no refined sugar meal service has gone viral on social media for its adventurous and nutrient-rich breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Menu items have included golden gooseberry parfait, a red beet burger and a butterfly bowl (blue pea flower rice, massaged lacinato kale and elderberry dressing).

Customers choose their amount of meals and their delivery frequency. Customers can "super-charge" their results for an extra $39 a week with three green smoothies or three probiotic coconut kefirs. The brand also offers snacks and supplements for an added cost.

Sakara, $63 and up

Best customizable meal delivery plan: Home Chef

Home Chef

Home Chef formulates a customized meal plan for you. The program has customers answer a few questions about their taste, serving size and delivery preferences. Customers can pick recipes and use Home Chef's "customize it" tool to upgrade, swap, or double up on ingredients.

The brand offers a wide menu of meals, including vegan, vegetarian, carb and calorie-conscious meals, desserts, coffee and more. Because it is so customizable, prices will vary. Meal kits begin at $8 per serving.

Some of Home Chef's past offerings include green chile pork flautas, basil and parmesan-crusted salmon, Filipino-style chicken asado and more.

Home Chef meals are also available in Kroger stores.

Home Chef, starting at $8 per serving

Best food delivery plan for busy people: Factor

Factor

Nutrition programs don't have to mean cooking for yourself.

Factor's nutrition-focused meals come freshly prepared and ready to pop in the microwave or the oven. The brand offers keto-friendly meal plans, vegan and vegetarian meal plans, a calorie-conscious meal plan (meals 550 calories per serving or less), a protein-focused menu (all meals contain at least 30 grams of protein), a dessert menu and more.

Customers that sign up with their phone number can receive a 60% discount on meal plans.

Factor, $78 and up

Most budget-friendly meal delivery program: EveryPlate

EveryPlate

Your 2023 nutrition plan doesn't have to break the bank.

EveryPlate offers meal kits at a budget-friendly price. EveryPlate lets customers select and combine from food preferences such as EveryPlate's "Nutrish & Delish" menu (meals 650 calories or less), the brand's "Quick & Easy" menu (meals ready in 30 minutes or less), family-friendly meals, vegetarian meals and more.

EveryPlate, $39 and up

The best traditional meal kit delivery experience: Blue Apron

Blue Apron

Blue Apron is a popular meal kit service that also offers a nutrition-led program. In addition to the brand's signature and vegetarian menus, Blue Apron offers a wellness menu featuring what the brand calls "nutritionist-approved recipes designed for your holistic health." The selections include carb-conscious and Weight Watchers-recommended options.

Current offerings include seared chicken and dijon pan sauce, sambal-glazed salmon and cilantro rice and for the vegetarian option, a harissa-honey tofu bowl.

Build your plan by choosing the number of servings you want in each box as well as the number of meals you'd like per week.

Blue Apron, $58 and up

