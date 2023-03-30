When is Easter 2023? Best gifts, Easter baskets and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lego

Easter falls on a different date every year, so you may be wondering what day the Easter bunny plans to drop by in 2023. Easter 2023 is on April 9. That's right: The big day is almost here, so it's high time you finalize your basket stuffers. We have ideas that will make kids happy ahead.

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner (large), $86 (reduced from $94)

Dylan's Candy Bar rabbit-rific tackle box, $30

Saylor Malin children's dress, $99

Shop the CBS Essentials ultimate Easter gift guide of 2023 here. Find ideas for Easter baskets, dresses, toys, candy and more ahead. From Pottery Barn Kids to Dylan's Candy Bar, brands have gone all out with their Easter designs this year. Plus, find great Easter deals at Walmart and Amazon, even ahead of the big day. All of our recommendations here are reviewer-loved.

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner

Pottery Barn Kids

First, pick up Easter baskets to fill. There are so many options for these precious personalized Peter Rabbit Easter baskets from Pottery Barn Kids. You can buy only the personalized liner (on sale for $27), or you can buy a basket with it too. There are three basket colors available, and they come in small and large sizes. You can add either a name or a monogram on the liner.

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner (large), $86 (reduced from $94)

Saylor Malin children's dress

Saylor

Surprise your little one with an adorable dress to wear on Easter. This 100% cotton dress from Saylor has a lily of the valley block print, ruffled straps and a tiered skirt.

Saylor Malin children's dress, $99

Dylan's Candy Bar rabbit-rific tackle box

Dylan's Candy Bar

It's not Easter without candy. This Dylan's Candy Bar tackle box contains mini milk chocolate bunnies, pressed sugar bunnies, gummy bunnies, JuJu bunnies, gummy bunnies with carrots, chocolate bunnies and mini dark chocolate bunnies.

Dylan's Candy Bar rabbit-rific tackle box, $30

Free Lego Easter Basket set

Lego

Spend $70 or more on all purchases at Lego.com and receive this adorable Easter Basket set for free until April 9, while supplies last. It features a sweet bunny popping out of an Easter basket with flowers. It has a value of $20 and consists of 368 pieces, for ages 9 and up. Lego has plenty of Easter-themed sets available now that make for great basket stuffers.

Best Easter deals at Walmart

Walmart

Walmart has some great Easter deals to help you prepare for egg hunts and gatherings. Shop some of the best Easter deals at Walmart below.

Best Easter deals at Amazon

Amazon

Amazon is currently discounting toys from Play-Doh, Hasbro and more in time for Easter.

