CBS Mornings Deals: This Easter egg decorating kit is 36% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including an Easter egg decorating kit for 36% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Eggmazing Egg Decorators by Hey Buddy Hey Pal
The Eggmazing Egg Decorator uses a patented spinning action to create colorful designs on your Easter eggs. This on-sale kit includes eight colorful, non-toxic markers to create endless designs.
Eggmazing Egg Decorators by Hey Buddy Hey Pal, $18 (regularly $28)
Socket Shelf
This plug-in shelf adds six outlets and two USB ports to any existing outlet. It's on sale for 33% off.
Socket Shelf, $20 (regularly $30)
InvisaWear personal safety device
This crystal pendant charm that looks like an accessory features a hidden button on the back. If you push the button on the back twice, this device can text up to five people letting them know you need help. The text message can also send them a link to your GPS location. There is also a "Contact 9-1-1" feature, which can share your location with emergency dispatchers.
InvisaWear personal safety device, $175 (regularly $246)
