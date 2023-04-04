Ultimate Easter gift guide 2023
Easter is almost here, so it's high time you finalize your basket stuffers. We have ideas that will make kids happy when the Easter bunny drops by on April 9.
Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner (large), $86 (reduced from $94)
Dylan's Candy Bar rabbit-rific tackle box, $30
Saylor Malin children's dress, $99
This is the CBS Essentials ultimate Easter gift guide of 2023. Find ideas for Easter baskets, dresses, toys, candy and more ahead. From Pottery Barn Kids to Dylan's Candy Bar, brands have gone all out with their Easter designs this year. Plus, find great Easter deals at Walmart and Amazon, even ahead of the big day. All of our recommendations here are reviewer-loved.
Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner
First, pick up Easter baskets to fill. There are so many options for these precious personalized Peter Rabbit Easter baskets from Pottery Barn Kids. You can buy only the personalized liner, or you can buy a basket with it too. There are three basket colors available, and they come in two sizes (small and large). You can add either a name or a monogram on the liner.
Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner (large), $86 (reduced from $94)
Saylor Malin children's dress
Surprise your little one with an adorable dress to wear on Easter. This 100% cotton dress from Saylor has a lily of the valley block print, ruffled straps and a tiered skirt.
Saylor Malin children's dress, $99
Dylan's Candy Bar rabbit-rific tackle box
It's not Easter without candy. This Dylan's Candy Bar tackle box contains mini milk chocolate bunnies, pressed sugar bunnies, gummy bunnies, JuJu bunnies, gummy bunnies with carrots, chocolate bunnies and mini dark chocolate bunnies.
Dylan's Candy Bar rabbit-rific tackle box, $30
Free Lego Easter Basket set
Spend $70 or more on all purchases at Lego.com and receive this adorable Easter Basket set for free until April 9, while supplies last. It features a sweet bunny popping out of an Easter basket with flowers. It has a value of $20 and consists of 368 pieces, for ages 9 and up. Lego has plenty of Easter-themed sets available now that make for great basket stuffers.
Best Easter deals at Walmart
Walmart has some great Easter deals to help you prepare for egg hunts and gatherings. Shop some of the best Easter deals at Walmart below.
- Movsou Easter bunny basket, $11 (reduced from $27)
- 20-inch Squishmallow bunny plush toy, $30 (reduced from $38)
Best Easter deals at Amazon
Amazon is currently discounting toys from Play-Doh, Hasbro and more in time for Easter.
- Play-Doh Eggs 24-pack, $19 (reduced from $22)
- Hasbro gaming Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Electronic LCD video game, $19 (reduced from $22)
- Nerf Minecraft toy sword, $25 (reduced from $28)
