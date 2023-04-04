Watch CBS News
Ultimate Easter gift guide 2023

By Carolin Lehmann, Kaylyn McKenna

/ Essentials

Peter Rabbit Easter Basket Liners
Pottery Barn Kids

Easter is almost here, so it's high time you finalize your basket stuffers. We have ideas that will make kids happy when the Easter bunny drops by on April 9.

Top products in this article

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner (large), $86 (reduced from $94)

$86 at Pottery Barn Kids

Dylan's Candy Bar rabbit-rific tackle box, $30

$30 at Dylan's Candy Bar

Saylor Malin children's dress, $99

$99 at Saylor

This is the CBS Essentials ultimate Easter gift guide of 2023. Find ideas for Easter baskets, dresses, toys, candy and more ahead. From Pottery Barn Kids to Dylan's Candy Bar, brands have gone all out with their Easter designs this year. Plus, find great Easter deals at Walmart and Amazon, even ahead of the big day. All of our recommendations here are reviewer-loved.

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner 

Peter Rabbit Easter Basket Liners
Pottery Barn Kids

First, pick up Easter baskets to fill. There are so many options for these precious personalized Peter Rabbit Easter baskets from Pottery Barn Kids. You can buy only the personalized liner, or you can buy a basket with it too. There are three basket colors available, and they come in two sizes (small and large). You can add either a name or a monogram on the liner.

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner (large), $86 (reduced from $94)

$86 at Pottery Barn Kids

Saylor Malin children's dress

MALIN CHILDREN'S DRESS
Saylor

Surprise your little one with an adorable dress to wear on Easter. This 100% cotton dress from Saylor has a lily of the valley block print, ruffled straps and a tiered skirt.

Saylor Malin children's dress, $99

$99 at Saylor

Dylan's Candy Bar rabbit-rific tackle box 

RABBIT-RIFIC TACKLE BOX
Dylan's Candy Bar

It's not Easter without candy. This Dylan's Candy Bar tackle box contains mini milk chocolate bunnies, pressed sugar bunnies, gummy bunnies, JuJu bunnies, gummy bunnies with carrots, chocolate bunnies and mini dark chocolate bunnies.

Dylan's Candy Bar rabbit-rific tackle box, $30

$30 at Dylan's Candy Bar

Free Lego Easter Basket set

Lego Easter Basket
Lego

Spend $70 or more on all purchases at Lego.com and receive this adorable Easter Basket set for free until April 9, while supplies last. It features a sweet bunny popping out of an Easter basket with flowers. It has a value of $20 and consists of 368 pieces, for ages 9 and up. Lego has plenty of Easter-themed sets available now that make for great basket stuffers.

shop all Lego Easter sets
  • Bird's Nest Lego set (232-piece), $13
  • Daffodils Lego set (216-piece), $13
  • Creative Pastel Fun Lego set (333-piece), $20
  • White Rabbit Lego set (258-piece), $20 (on backorder)

    • Best Easter deals at Walmart

    Way To Celebrate Easter Plush
    Walmart

    Walmart has some great Easter deals to help you prepare for egg hunts and gatherings. Shop some of the best Easter deals at Walmart below.

    Best Easter deals at Amazon

    play-doh-eggs.png
    Amazon

    Amazon is currently discounting toys from Play-Doh, Hasbro and more in time for Easter. 

    Related content from CBS Essentials

    Carolin Lehmann
    11461478-0761-4ed3-88a6-9eb8f759befc.jpg

    Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She's always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups, Alo Yoga workout sets and the Cuzen matcha maker.

    First published on March 29, 2023 / 9:15 AM

