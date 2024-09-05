Best fall deals on Tumi backpacks, duffels and more for fall travel

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've got a fall vacation on the books, we have great news: We've found great prices on Tumi luggage. This is a luggage brand whose sales are, to put it mildly, popular and rare. Right now, the high-end luggage brand has some steep discounts on select styles, including duffel bags, suitcases and totes of varying sizes and more.

Tumi 19 Degree short trip packing case: Save $145

The Tumi expandable packing case is a great option for short trips and weekend getaways. It includes zip entry to the main compartment, expandable zippers, compression straps and a luggage tag. The four spinner wheels and three-stage telescoping handle make maneuvering simple, while the integrated lock provides extra security. It also features a warranty.

What we like about the Tumi 19 Degree packing case:

It has a lightweight and durable design with practical features for easy use.

It offers smooth maneuverability with four spinner wheels.

Tumi McLaren Just In Case duffel: Save $71

The versatile Just In Case duffel bag combines function and durability, featuring a double-zip main compartment, convenient shoulder straps, top handles and an additional adjustable shoulder strap for various carrying options.

This Tumi McLaren duffel is currently $279, reduced from $350.

Why we like the Tumi Mclaren Just In Case duffel:

It offers multiple ways to carry comfortably.

The sturdy nylon exterior is easy to maintain.

Tumi Sport Excursion backpack duffel: Save $240



The Tumi Sport Excursion backpack duffel is a versatile and durable bag designed for carry-on or active lifestyles. The main compartment features a zip closure while the water-resistant bottom compartment helps separate items. There are multiple front pockets for easy access to necessities and adjustable backpack straps that can be tucked away when not in use.

Why we like the Tumi Sport Excursion backpack duffel:

The water-resistant bottom compartment of this travel backpack

Adjustable backpack straps can be tucked away allowing the use of leather handles for versatile carrying options.





Harrison Avondale top zip brief: Save $111

The Avondale top zip brief organizes work essentials, accommodating up to a 16-inch laptop. The exterior features a zip closure, leather top handles, a removable shoulder strap, two zip pockets, an add-a-bag strap and a luggage tag. There's also a padded laptop pocket, zip pocket, open pockets, card pockets, pen loops and a key leash. This brief includes the Tumi Tracer for tracking lost or stolen items, and warranty.

What we like about the Harrison Avondale top zip brief:

This design fits up to a 16-inch laptop, making it ideal for work.

The removable shoulder strap, add-a-bag strap and Tumi Tracer provide added convenience and security.