These are the best Amazon deals under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Looking for an Amazon deal for under $50? You can save big on a wide range of products with serious discounts on tech, home goods, entertainment, kitchen essentials, clothing, footwear and more. Don't worry if you have a limited budget — Amazon caters to all shoppers, not just those seeking high-end purchases.

Related: How we choose our products

Amazon is currently offering great deals on items priced under $50 from top brands such as Apple, Dewalt, Ouai, Samsung and Magic Bullet. Take advantage of these sales now.

Top Amazon deals under $50:

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $50 (reduced from $105)

Magic Bullet small 11-piece blender set, $38 (reduced from $50)

Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500, $35 (reduced from $45)

Best Amazon deals under $50

Shop all of these great Amazon Prime finds for less than $50. But hurry -- these offers might not last forever.

Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set: $40

Amazon

An upright 20-inch suitcase and and a 13.5-inch tote bag is all you need for a weekend getaway. This luggage set from Rockland has an ergonomic padded top and side grip handles, and also a telescoping handle, inline skate wheels and a stability bar. Plus, they're fully lined. Rated 4.4 stars.

Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set, $40 (down from $95)

Levoit air purifier: $28

Amazon

If you deal with allergies, poor air quality or just want fresher air in your home, a Levoit air purifier is a great option. This model has a HEPA filter and is perfect for bedrooms, offices or dorms.

Levoit air purifier, $45 with coupon (reduced from $60)

Velamo retinol eye stick: $16

Amazon

Experience the revitalizing power of Velamo's retinol eye stick for your under-eye area. This formula helps reduce puffiness, wrinkles and dark circles, leaving your skin looking bright and refreshed.

Velamo retinol eye stick, $16 (reduced from $30)

Apple MagSafe charger: $31

Amazon

You can finally get the wireless charger you want for less. This MagSafe Charger offers a seamless wireless charging experience. Its perfectly aligned magnets securely attach to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, delivering faster wireless charging up to 15 watts. Additionally, it maintains compatibility with Qi charging, allowing you to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 or later models, or any AirPods that come with a wireless charging case. The charger features a one-meter USB-C cable for added convenience. Rated 4.5 stars.

Apple MagSafe charger, $31 (reduced from $39)

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set: $50



Amazon

This impact socket set is packed with both SAE and metric sockets, along with handy additions including an extension, adaptor and quick release ratchet. The 72-tooth count ratchet features a convenient quick-release button for effortless socket attachment and removal. With DirectTorque technology, this socket set ensures a firm grip and helps prevent fastener rounding. Rated 4.8 stars.

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $50 (reduced from $105)

Penkou portable neck fan: $26

Amazon

If you can't seem to beat the heat, you might want to get your hands on this personal, hands-free cooling fan that you can wear around your neck. It will instantly make any outdoor activity more enjoyable, or at least more tolerable. It's USB rechargeable, has three speeds and comes with a 4000mAh battery.

Penkou portable neck fan, $26 (reduced from $40)



LifeStraw personal water filter: $12

Amazon

This drinking straw -- perfect for camping, hiking and emergency preparedness -- can remove 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria, including salmonella and E. Coli, and 99.999% of waterborne parasites and microplastics. All claims are verified by science-backed laboratories, and each straw can provide 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water with proper use and maintenance.

LifeStraw personal water filter, $17 (reduced from $20)

Magic Bullet small 11-piece blender set: $38



Amazon

The Magic Bullet blender is a powerful and compact kitchen essential, perfect for creating smoothies, sauces and more. Its small, black design makes it a versatile addition to any kitchen countertop. It includes a 250W motor base, cross-blade, tall cup, short cup, party mug, two lip rings, two Stay-Fresh resealable lids, a to-go lid and a 10-second recipe guide.

Magic Bullet small 11-piece blender set, $38 (reduced from $50)

Amazon 5W USB official OEM charger and power adapter: $10

Amazon

The Amazon official charger and adapter is a reliable and efficient accessory to keep your e-readers powered up -- especially for Kindles and Fire tablets. Its high-quality design ensures fast and safe charging for your devices.

Amazon 5W USB official OEM charger and power adapter, $10 (reduced from $20)

Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer: $39

Amazon

If you're looking for a budget-friendly stand mixer that will look great in your kitchen, check out this Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer. It offers six mixing speeds with a powerful 250-watt motor.

The stand mixer comes in six colors and is currently 44% off.

Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer, $45 (reduced from $80)

Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500: $35



Amazon

Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 offers seamless device pairing and compatibility, enabling easy switching between multiple devices with a click. Access Samsung DeX for enhanced productivity, multitasking and efficient messaging. Customize Hot Keys for quick access to favorite apps. This compact wireless keyboard makes typing more comfortable on the go!

Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500, $35 (reduced from $45)

Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit: $42



Amazon

Hum by Colgate connects to an app via Bluetooth to track your dental care. The handle is unique (and designed by experts) while the toothbrush itself offers two powerful modes and it's all battery-powered to boot. This kit includes an electric adult toothbrush, a charger, a carrying case and a refill brush head. Right now, it's all on sale.

Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit, $42 (down from $80)

Crocs unisex adult classic clogs: $28 and up

Amazon

Over 400,000 five-star reviews can't all be wrong, can they?

Each of these shoes is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, with 31 colors available and size options ranging from size 2 men's/size 4 women's to size 17 men's/size 19 women's. The huge range of shoe sizes make this footwear perfect for everybody, so get them while they're on sale now. Rated 4.8 stars.

Crocs unisex adult classic clogs, $28 and up (down from $50)

KitchenAid 2-count ribbed soft silicone oven mitt set

Amazon

These cute and durable mitts protect your hands from heat up to 500-degrees Fahrenheit, and they're way cooler than typical cloth oven mitts. They're waterproof, slip-resistant and come in a set of two. The 100% cotton cuff and polyester lining inside the silicone mitts provide extra comfort and protection. Rated 4.7 stars.

KitchenAid 2-count ribbed soft silicone oven mitt set, $17 (down from $35)

Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds: $40



Tozo/Amazon

When it comes to earbuds, it can be difficult to find a quality pair for under $50. But these 4.5-star rated Tozo earbuds are just that: an option that's actually winning over reviewers with great sound (particularly in noise-canceling mode).

They're "not Bose good," one reviewer explains, "but well worth the price." Another verified reviewer adds that the buds "vastly exceeded my expectations for the price paid!"

The Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds offer playtime of more than 8 hours from a single charge and 32 extra hours in the compact charging case.

Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds, $40 (reduced from $80)

Oxford 2-pack stone paper notebook: $15

Amazon

It's not too early to start thinking about back-to-school supplies. Stone paper is amazing, too, and you can see what all the fuss is about with the moisture- and tear-resistant velvety smooth stone paper sheets from Oxford. The ink glides across the paper, but won't bleed through. Each notebook comes with 60 pages each.

Oxford 2-pack stone paper notebook, $15 (reduced from $25)

Goop beauty hair serum: $39

Amazon

Yes, Goop brand. The fancy Gwyneth Paltrow brand. And now, it's on sale at Amazon for less than $50. Get one ounce of this hair serum made with vitamin C, sea buckthorn oil and plumeria monoi oil. Made specifically for frizzy and dry hair, it's silicone-free and can be used before or after washing.

Goop beauty hair serum, $48 (reduced from $55)

Revlon Plus one-step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush: $40

Amazon

This 4.5-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. (A fellow staffer calls it "life-changing.") It's currently marked down to $40.

Revlon Plus one-step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush, $40 (reduced from $60)

Ouai Haircare: $22 and up

Amazon

Ouai is a top-rated (and social media-loved) bath and body brand to shop on Amazon. Popular products on sale for under $50 include:

Brita Ultramax extra large 27-cup filtered water dispenser: $37



Amazon

The Ultramax water dispenser from Brita can hold up to 27-cups of filtered water in a space-efficient, fridge-friendly design. Features include a locking lid and a precision pour spigot.

Brita Ultramax extra large 27-cup filtered water dispenser, $37 (reduced from $51)

Related content from CBS Essentials