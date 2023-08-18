CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your washing machine should make your laundry routine easier, not cause a laundry-related headache. If you're lucky enough to have a washer and dryer hookup in the year 2023, make sure you're getting a washing machine with all the best features and functions your favorite brands can offer. We're talking washing machines with AI technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, antimicrobial capabilities, super speed and a bevy of wash cycle options to tackle all of your laundry needs. But with so many washing machine choices, it can be hard to know where to begin.

That's where we come in. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best washing machines in 2023. These reliable washing machines from trusted brands, including Samsung, Maytag and LG, can clean your clothing, towels, bedding and more better than your decades-old washing machine. We know everything feels expensive right now. But here's some great news -- the best washing machines in 2023 are all currently on sale! It's a great time to buy a new washing machine. Learn more about our favorite washing machine options below.

Best washing machines in 2023

Ready to upgrade your laundry room? Discover top-rated smart washing machines with intuitive AI features, Wi-Fi connectivity and much more.

Samsung

The Samsung Bespoke front-load washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial is our bestselling washing machine of 2023. The 4.7-star-rated Samsung device features an AI smart dial that can learn and recommend your favorite cycles and let's you customize your cycle list. This machine features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can get end-of-cycle alerts, start, stop and schedule cycles and more right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings app. Plus, it's super fast. It can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes.

Work from home? Enjoy a more peaceful laundry experience thanks to this washing machine's Vibration Reduction Technology+ that reduces noise and vibration as compared to other Samsung washing machines.

This 5.3-cubic-foot washer is a great size for couples and small families. Right now, it's marked down to $998 (regularly $1,489).

Why we like the Samsung Bespoke ultra-capacity front-load washer:

It can work quickly and quietly.

It can be controlled and monitored remotely from your smartphone.

Its AI smart dial can take the guesswork out of choosing a laundry cycle.

Samsung

Looking for something a little larger with just as many smart features? This Samsung smart top-load washer measures 5.5-cubic-feet, making it a great choice for families or people who tend to go through a lot of laundry. It's so powerful, it can wash up to eight pounds of laundry in just 28 minutes. Prone to stains? This machine's built-in water faucet lets you pre-treat soiled or heavily stained clothes. Scrub items right inside your washer, no laundry room sink needed.

This laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more, right from your smartphone. Right now you can get this washing machine for $899 (regularly $999).

Why we like the Samsung smart top-load washer:

Easily pre-treat stains with this washing machine's built-in faucet.

You can start or schedule your laundry and receive end-of cycle alerts straight to your smartphone.

It's Samsung's largest-capacity washing machine.

Maytag via Best Buy

This 4.1-star-rated smart appliance is one of the most affordable on our list. But just because it's budget-friendly doesn't mean it lacks great laundry features. The Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer is outfitted with an extra power button to boost stain-fighting performance. Maytag's Advanced Vibration Control helps reduce noisy vibration. Plus, its auto-sensing tech automatically adjusts the water level for the optimal clean, and you can customize each cycle with Maytag Cycle Memory, which stores your last setting choices and then applies those options the next time you use that cycle.

This Energy Star-certified laundry device can be remotely controlled via the Maytag app to start or stop the machine and get end-of-cycle notifications.

It's on sale for $850 (reduced from $1,035).

Why we like the Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer:

It's Energy Star certified.

It offers auto-sensing tech that will adjust the water level automatically.

It can reduce annoying laundry noise.

LG

This 4.6-star-rated LG laundry appliance uses AI technology to select the optimal wash settings, including an allergy wash cycle, towel cycle, bright whites cycle and steam wash cycle -- just to name a few. Started your laundry but need to pop out for an errand? Download the LG ThinQ app to control the LG smart front-load washer from your smartphone. Start cycles, check time remaining and more.

This Energy Star-certified washing machine measures 5.2-cubic-feet, making it a good choice for couples and small families.

Looking for a smart washer and dryer combo? If you have the matching LG dryer, this washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

It's on sale now form $1,099 (regularly $1,649).

Why we like the LG smart front-load washer with TurboWash:

LG's TurboWash can wash a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes.

It can automatically pair with the matching LG dryer for a compatible drying cycle.

It can be controlled and monitored from your smartphone.

When should I buy a new washing machine?

Experts say you should replace your old washing machine every 12.6 years. They report that your machine's lifespan can vary by a number of factors: stress, abrasion, maintenance, technological change, fashion, shift in values and other external environmental influences.

Of course, if the washing machine you own just isn't right for you or your family, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

What is the best washing machine to buy?

The best washing machines to buy include smart features such as AI technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, antimicrobial capabilities, super speed and a bevy of wash cycle options to tackle a small load or a large load of laundry. If you have a large family or know that you like to wash your king-size duvet once a week, consider a large or ultra-large capacity washing machine.

The best washing machines in 2023 suit a variety of needs. No matter if you're looking for a Samsung washing machine, an LG washing machine, a Maytag washing machine or hoping to discover a top-rated new home appliance, we've found the best washing machines in 2023 that you can shop right now.

