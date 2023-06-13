The best last-minute Father's Day gifts from Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

If you're in need of last-minute Father's Day gifts, Amazon has got you covered. The retailer has a wide range of options that are sure to make your dad's day extra special. From tech gadgets to grilling accessories to apparel, here are a few gift ideas that you can order before Father's Day on Sunday, June 18.

Under Armour Performance 2.0 men's golf polo, $19 and up (reduced from $55)

Amazon.com Father's Day eGift card, $50

Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven, $280 (reduced from $349)

Remember, even though these gifts are available on Amazon, it's always a good idea to check the estimated delivery dates and choose products that can be delivered in time for Father's Day. If you're an Amazon Prime member, Prime items can be delivered in as little as 24 hours. Shipping is free for two-day delivery.

With express shipping options, you can ensure your gift arrives just in time to put a smile on your dad's face and show him how much you care.

Last-minute Father's Day gift ideas from Amazon

Amazon offers convenience, a wide selection of products, fast shipping options, reliable customer reviews and a user-friendly interface, so you can have a time-saving and hassle-free shopping experience ahead of Father's Day.

Amazon Father's Day eGift card

Amazon

This Amazon gift card can be delivered instantly, so you can get it super last-minute. There are many options for the design, and your gift card amount can range from $1 to $2,000, so it fits any budget. Don't forget all the dads in your life!

Amazon.com Father's Day eGift card, $50

Google Pixel Watch

Amazon

Consider the Google Pixel Watch from Amazon for the perfect Father's Day gift. With customizable watch faces and an all-day battery life, it offers convenience and style. It includes the Google Home App for smart home control and features such as music playback and fitness tracking. The integrated Fitbit features provide health monitoring and come with premium subscriptions.

Available in black, silver, and gold.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $300 (reduced from $350)

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi + LTE), $328 (reduced from $400)

Under Armour Performance 2.0 men's golf polo

Amazon

The Under Armour Men's Performance 2.0 golf polo features a smooth and soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric with a snag-free finish. The four-way stretch construction allows for optimal movement in every direction, while the material wicks sweat and dries quickly for enhanced comfort. With a durable rib-knit collar and heat seal logos, this polo shirt offers a performance fit and a stylish look on the golf course or any casual occasion. It's a great gift idea for dads who like to golf!

Under Armour Performance 2.0 men's golf polo, $19 and up (reduced from $55)

Beats Studio Buds

Amazon

Get the highly praised Beats Studio Buds on Amazon at a 33% discount for Father's Day. These earbuds offer impressive sound quality, noise cancelation, and 24 hours of listening time with the charging case. They are sweat- and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating.

Choose from five colors.

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (reduced from $150)

Panoware BBQ grill tools set

Amazon

It might be too late for personalized Father's Day gifts, but you can get still these grilling tools that will remind your dad that he's number one. The set comes with a pair of tongs, a spatula, a meat thermometer and a case.

Panoware BBQ 4-piece grill tools set, $25 (down from $35)

Fire TV Cube with Alexa

Amazon

The Fire TV Cube with Alexa has never been discounted before but it's on sale at Amazon now. It's Amazon's fastest streaming media player yet and it's powerful, convenient and immersive. Experience lightning-fast app starts, hands-free Alexa control, seamless device switching, stunning 4K picture quality, privacy protection, smart home management and simplified entertainment all in one.

Fire TV Cube with Alexa, $125 (down from $140)



MoCuishle shiatsu back, shoulder and neck massager



Amazon

Your dad needs this portable massager that offers eight deep-tissue kneading nodes. It provides infrared heating, adjustable speed and direction control for customized relaxation. Use it anywhere with the included power adapter and car charger. It's the perfect Father's Day gift with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year replacement offer.

MoCuishle shiatsu back, shoulder and neck massager, $40 (down from $60)



Star Wars x Echo Dot bundle

Amazon

These Star Wars-themed Echo Dot stands would look great in the den, living room or bedroom. The fifth-generation Echo Dot offers improved audio, access to your favorite music and content and Alexa's helpful assistance (perhaps to tell a Dad joke?). The stand securely holds your Echo device, offering out-of-this-galaxy audio output.

If dad's a Star Wars fan, these Echo Dot stands are not to be missed.

Darth Vader Echo Dot bundle, $90

Stormtrooper Echo Dot bundle, $90

The Mandalorian Echo Dot bundle, $90

If Dad already owns a fifth-generation Echo Dot, there's no need to pick up a bundle -- Amazon sells the stands on their own for $40.

Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven

Ooni

Surprise your dad with the ultimate gift for backyard pizza enthusiasts: the wood-pellet Ooni pizza oven. With the ability to reach temperatures of up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit, this oven allows him to create perfectly stone-baked, 12-inch pizzas in as little as 60 seconds (after a minimum 15-minute warm-up time, of course). Weighing in at only 22 pounds, this oven is incredibly portable, making it convenient for outdoor use and pizza parties on the go.

My dad has this pizza oven and he loves it.

Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven, $280 (reduced from $349)

Crocs unisex adult classic clogs

Amazon

These are dad shoes. You know it, I know it. And if your dad (or step-dad, uncle, grandfather, son, brother or cousin) doesn't have a pair yet -- he needs one.

Crocs unisex adult classic clogs, $27 (down from $50)

Smokehouse by Thoughtfully ultimate grilling spice set

Amazon

Spice things up in dad's life with the ultimate spice set. Each mix tastes especially great on grilled meats. This 20-pack comes with: black Cajun spice rub, chili parsley spice rub, chili onion spice rub, chili rosemary spice rub, garlic salt, chili salt, rosemary and herb salt, Italian seasoning, Mexican spice rub, Memphis spice rub, Cajun spice rub, southwest spice rub, Caribbean spice rub, Jamaican jerk spice rub, cayenne spice rub, Montreal spice rub, lime chipotle spice rub and jalapeno spice rub.

Smokehouse by Thoughtfully ultimate grilling spice set, $40



Related content at CBS Essentials: